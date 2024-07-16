[WT논평] Expert predictions that have failed (3)

Decades ago, China initiated a “one child per household” policy, which it has been unable to reverse despite a now-falling population. A rising tide of the elderly and a fall in productive workers is not sustainable.



In the 1960s and 1970s, influential scientists and media outlets warned of an impending ice age because of observed temperature declines in the preceding decades. This hypothesis, however, was soon overtaken by a new consensus on global warming.



But the beat goes on. “We don’t have 12 years to save the climate. We have 14 months,” the now-defunct news website ThinkProgress predicted 55 months ago.



In 1989, a U.N. report predicted that “entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” Thirty-five years after the report, no nation (or inhabited island) has disappeared because of rising sea levels.



There are almost countless environmental disaster forecasts whose expiration date has come and gone ? yet new forecasts (with only a change in the doomsday date) keep appearing, often by the same “experts” who have been wrong.



Western analysts in the 1980s believed that the Soviet Union was a permanent geopolitical fixture that would endure. Indeed, the rapid collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 caught most experts by surprise.



Much of this miscalculation was because of an overestimation of the Soviet economy, an underestimation of political corruption, and growing public discontent within the Soviet bloc.



Expert opinions and predictions that have failed underscore the need for humility and caution when making and relying on experts.

빗나간 전문가 예측 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 수십 년 전에 중국은 ‘1가구 1자녀’ 정책을 시작했다. 중국은 지금 감소하는 인구에도 불구하고 이 정책의 결과를 역전시키는 것이 불가능하다. 노령인구가 급상승하고 생산능력을 가진 근로 인력이 감소하는 경제체제는 유지가 불가능하다. 1960년대와 1970년대에 영향력 있는 과학자들과 언론매체들은 이전 수십 년 동안 관찰된 기온 하강을 이유로 빙하시대가 임박했다고 경고했다. 그러나 이 추정적인 가설은 오래지 않아서 지구온난화에 관한 새로운 의견 통일에 추월을 당했다. 그러나 이런 북소리는 계속된다. 지금은 없어진 싱크프로그레스란 뉴스 웹사이트는 “인류가 기후를 구원할 수 있는 기간은 12년이 아니라 14개월이다”라고 55개월 전에 예언했다. 1989년에 유엔의 한 보고서는 “만약 지구온난화 추세를 2000년까지 역전시키지 않을 경우 상승하는 해수면이 지표면을 뒤덮을 수 있다”는 예측을 했다. 이 보고서가 나오고 35년이 지난 지금 어떤 나라나 혹은 사람 사는 섬이 상승하는 해수면 때문에 사라진 경우는 하나도 없다. 거의 셀 수 없을 정도로 많은 환경 재앙 예측이 나와서 예측의 만기일이 닥쳐오고 지나가지만 종말의 날짜만 바뀌는 새로운 예측이 계속 등장하고 있다. 과거에 틀린 예측을 했던 동일한 ‘전문가들’이 이런 새로운 예측을 하는 경우가 비일비재하다. 1980년대에 서방의 분석가들은 구소련이 계속 존재하는 지정학의 영구적인 고정 요소라고 믿었다. 신속하게 진행된 구소련의 1991년 붕괴는 대부분의 전문가들을 놀라게 했던 것이 사실이다. 이런 오산의 대부분은 구소련 경제를 과대평가하고 정치적 부패 및 구소련 진영 내의 증가하는 국민 불만을 과소평가한 데 원인이 있었다. 전문가의 견해와 빗나간 예측은 전문가들에게 의존할 때 겸손하고 조심할 필요를 강조한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

