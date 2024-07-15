[WT논평] Expert predictions that have failed (2)

Economists are often regarded as the oracles of financial markets and national economies. Their predictions, however, often go awry, sometimes with catastrophic consequences.



Most recently, President Biden’s economic advisers, including the treasury secretary and the chairman of the Federal Reserve, missed the inflation of the last three years.



Many economists had warned that the big increase in the monetary supply as a response to the pandemic would cause inflation but were ignored by the Biden administration’s “experts.”



Many economists worldwide believed that Japan’s rapid economic expansion before 1990 would continue indefinitely, dubbing it the Japanese Economic Miracle. But the asset bubble burst in the early 1990s, leading to the Lost Decade of stagnation.



This misjudgment stemmed from a failure to account for underlying structural issues within the Japanese economy, such as demographic challenges and rigid corporate practices.



Back in 1968, biologist Paul Ehrlich wrote a book, “The Population Bomb,” warning that the world would soon run out of resources because of the rapidly rising overpopulation. His “mankind was doomed” thesis was soon accepted as the conventional wisdom by the global elite.



But a funny thing happened on the way to overpopulation doomsday ― population growth started slowing to the point where most countries are now below replacement levels ― that is, women, on average, are having fewer children (less than two) than needed for a stable population.



In the last few months, there have been articles in major media about the coming depopulation disaster ― leading to an underpopulation doomsday.

빗나간 전문가 예측 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 경제학자들은 금융시장 및 국가 경제 분야에서 신의 말씀처럼 간주하는 경우가 흔하다. 그러나 그들의 각종 예언이 흔히 빗나가고 때로는 재앙적인 여러 가지 결과를 초래한다. 가장 최근에는 미국 재무장관과 연방준비제도 의장을 포함한 바이든 대통령의 조언자들이 지난 3년 동안의 인플레를 예측하지 못했다. 코로나 19 대유행에 대응한 통화 공급의 대대적인 증가가 인플레를 초래할 것이라고 많은 경제학자가 경고했지만 바이든 행정부의 “전문가들”에게 무시당했다. 전 세계의 많은 경제학자는 일본의 1990년 이전의 급속한 경제 확장이 무한정 계속될 것이라고 믿어 그것을 일본의 경제 기적이라고 불렀다. 그러나 1990년대 초에 자산의 거품이 터져서 침체의 잃어버린 10년으로 이어졌다. 이런 판단 잘못은, 일본의 인구 문제와 경직된 기업 관행 같은 일본 경제 내부에 깔린 구조적인 현안들을 설명하는 데 실패한 데서 유래했다. 1968년에 생물학자인 폴 얼리치는 “인구 폭탄”이란 책을 써서 급속히 상승하는 과잉인구로 인해서 오래지 않아 세계의 각종 자원이 고갈될 것이라고 경고했다. 세계의 지도계층 사람들은 그의 “인류의 종말” 주장을 곧장 일반 통념으로 받아들였다. 그러나 인구과잉으로 인한 인류멸망의 날로 가는 도중에 웃기는 현상이 일어났다. 즉 인구 증가의 속도가 느려지기 시작하여 대부분 국가의 인구 증가가 지금은 인구 보충 출생률 아래로 내려가는 지경에 이른 것이다. 다시 말하면 여자들이 인구의 안정에 필요한 수보다 적은 2명 이하로 아이를 낳고 있다. 지난 몇 달 동안 주요 언론매체는 인구부족으로 인한 인류멸망으로 이어지는 인구감소 재앙의 도래에 관한 기사를 보도했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △oracle:신탁, 귀중한 정보를 주는 사람 △go awry:실패하다 △rigid:융통성 없는△conventional wisdom:일반 통념 △replacement level:인구 보충 출생률 △depopulation:인구감소

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]