[WT논평] Expert predictions that have failed (1)

Last week, a House committee revealed emails from David Morens, who worked under Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The emails further indicate a cover-up as to the origins of COVID-19 (a Chinese lab). Dr. Fauci was the federal government’s primary architect in response to and spokesperson in the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is considerable evidence that Dr. Fauci and his colleagues were wrong in assessing the disease and the correct response to it.

The result of the COVID-19 misinformation campaign was to destroy millions of jobs and businesses, unnecessarily shut down schools, and damage future generations.

It also caused undue panic among young people who had little chance of contracting fatal infections from the disease and many excess deaths because of undertreatment of those most at risk while misallocating resources to those at little risk.

The public, understandably had little knowledge of exotic viruses. All turned to the experts. Dr. Fauci had the title and experience.

Yet few were aware of how little he knew. He conned millions at a terrible cost by failing to admit what he did not know and pretending to know things he did not know.

When an issue requires specialized knowledge or experience, people naturally seek out the “experts.”

The experts shape public policy, business strategies and societal expectations. Yet history is replete with examples where the experts in science, political and military affairs, economics, demography, history, and the environment have failed to provide accurate information, leading to incorrect actions and predictions.

빗나간 전문가 예측 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 지난주 미 하원의 한 위원회는 전 국립 알레르기 전염병 연구소 소장인 앤서니 파우치 밑에서 일한 데이비드 모렌스의 이메일을 공개했다. 그의 이메일은 코로나19의 진원지(중국의 한 연구소)에 관한 은폐를 추가로 보여준다. 파우치 박사는 코로나19 대유행에 대응한 미국 연방정부 조치의 주된 설계자 겸 대변인이었다. 파우치 박사와 그의 동료들이 이 질병의 평가 및 올바른 대응 면에서 틀렸다는 것을 보여주는 상당한 증거가 존재한다. 코로나19에 관한 잘못된 정보 제공 활동의 결과로 수백만 개의 일자리와 기업이 파괴되었고 불필요하게 학교의 문을 닫았으며 미래 세대들에게 해를 끼쳤다. 잘못된 정보 제공은 또한 이 치명적인 전염병에 걸릴 가능성이 작은 청년들의 불필요한 공포심을 초래했고 감염 위험이 작은 사람들에게 각종 자원을 잘못 배분하는 가운데 감염 위험이 가장 높은 사람들을 충분히 치료하지 않았기 때문에 지나치게 많은 사망자를 발생시켰다. 일반 대중은 외국에서 들어온 바이러스에 관해 당연히 잘 알지 못했다. 모든 사람은 전문가들에게 의지했고 파우치는 직함과 경험이 있었다. 그러나 파우치의 지식이 얼마나 적었는지 알아차린 사람은 별로 없었다. 그는 자신이 알지 못한다는 사실을 인정하는 데 실패하고 알지도 못하는 것을 아는 체함으로써 수많은 사람을 속여 끔찍한 대가를 치르게 했다. 어떤 현안에 특수한 지식이나 경험이 요구될 때 사람들은 자연히 ‘전문가들’을 찾게 된다. 전문가들이 공공정책과 기업전략 및 사회적 기대의 형태를 결정한다. 그러나 과학과 정치, 군사 문제 및 경제, 인구, 역사, 환경 분야의 전문가들이 올바른 정보를 제공하지 못하여 잘못된 조치 및 예측으로 이어진 사례들이 역사에 넘쳐난다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

