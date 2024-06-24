[WT논평] Far-right forces made major gains across the bloc

Politico reported on the European Parliament elections, “Far Right Wins Big.” Here’s how Politico styled the results: “As polls predicted, far-right forces made major gains across the bloc.“



Shouldn’t Europeans be concerned in the same way as many Americans about open borders, high taxes, jobs taken by migrants, lawlessness, crime, inflation, centralized government in Brussels, Russia’s hunger for expansion, and a general despair about where their individual countries and continent are headed?



The European (and American) media continue to frame all things liberal as good ― even when their policies fail ― and conservative policies bad, even when their policies work.



While the center-left remains in control of the 705 members of the European Parliament, conservatives won a major psychological and political victory.



What amazes in Europe and the U.S. is why so many voters seem double-minded when it comes to policies that work and policies that don’t.



I think it has something to do with voters who cast ballots based on feelings rather than on an understanding of economics, the importance of borders, a strong military to guard against terrorism and totalitarian adventurism, a shared moral value system that has proved itself over centuries, and a herd mentality.



A debate and an election based strictly on issues and what has worked and what hasn’t is the way to build and sustain strong nations that contribute to their societies rather than a “take mentality” based on what you think you are entitled to.



Four decades ago, events in Europe were a foretaste of what was to come in the U.S. Many of the circumstances were the same then.

극우 세력이 전반적으로 대대적인 득세를 했다 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 폴리티코는 유럽의회 선거에 대해 “극우 대승”이라고 보도했다. 폴리티코가 이번 선거 결과를 언급한 방식은 다음과 같다. “각종 여론조사가 예측했던 대로 극우세력들이 전반적으로 대대적인 득세를 했다.” 국경선, 높은 세금, 이민자들에게 뺏긴 일자리, 무법상태, 범죄, 인플레, 브뤼셀의 중앙 집중 정부, 러시아의 영토 확장 갈망, 자기네 개별 국가들 및 대륙이 지향하는 바에 대한 일반적인 절망감에 관해서 유럽인들이라고 많은 미국인과 같은 식으로 걱정을 하지 않겠는가. 유럽(그리고 미국)의 언론매체는 진보파의 정책이 실패할 때조차도 진보적인 모든 것은 좋고 보수파의 정책이 효과가 있을 때조차도 그들의 정책이 나쁜 것이라는 프레임을 계속 씌우고 있다. 중도 좌파가 여전히 유럽의회의 705개 의석을 통제하고 있는 가운데 보수주의자들은 심리적으로나 정치적으로 중요한 승리를 거두었다. 유럽과 미국에서 효과 있는 정책과 효과 없는 정책에 관한 한 그토록 많은 유권자가 결단을 못 내리는 까닭이 놀라울 따름이다. 그것은, 경제, 국경선의 중요성, 테러 및 전체주의 국가들의 모험 행위에 맞서 나라를 지키는 강력한 군대, 여러 세기에 걸쳐 증명되고 공유된 도덕적 가치 체계, 군중심리에 관한 이해 대신에 기분을 바탕으로 투표를 하는 유권자들과 모종의 관계가 있다고 필자는 생각한다. 당신이 받을 권리가 있다고 생각하는 것에 바탕을 둔 “수혜 사고방식”에 근거한 것이 아니라 엄격하게 여러 현안과 효과가 있는 것과 없는 것에 바탕을 둔 토론과 선거가 강력한 국가들을 건설하고 유지하는 방법이다. 그런 국가들은 자기네 사회에 기여를 한다. 40년 전에는 유럽의 사태 전개가 미국에 닥쳐올 사태의 맛보기였다. 많은 상황이 그때와 동일하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △style: 칭하다 △double-minded: 두 마음을 품은, 결단 못 내리는 △herd mentality: 군중심리 △foretaste: 맛보기

