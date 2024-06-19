세계일보

검색

김일성 광장 메운 北주민들 “뿌찐 환영”

입력 : 2024-06-19 18:25:09 수정 : 2024-06-19 18:25:08

인쇄 메일 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자

TOPSHOT - In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, people wave to the motorcade carrying North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in North Korea early on June 19, the Kremlin said, kicking off a visit set to boost defence ties between the two nuclear-armed countries as Moscow pursues its war in Ukraine. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP) / -- Editor's note : this image is distributed by the Russian state owned agency Sputnik --/2024-06-19 15:09:13/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지>

북한 주민들이 19일 평양 김일성 광장에서 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령의 얼굴 사진과 북한 국기인 인공기 그리고 꽃다발을 들고 푸틴 대통령의 24년 만의 평양 방문을 환영하고 있다.

<연합>


[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]

오피니언

포토

하이키 휘서 '시크한 매력'
  • 하이키 휘서 '시크한 매력'
  • 트와이스 지효 '깜찍하게'
  • 카리나 '아자!'
  • 나연 '깜찍한 브이'