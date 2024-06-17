[WT논평] China’s efforts to garner support from other nations (2)

China said the meeting was “positive, pragmatic and constructive. The two sides agreed that a stable U.S.-China military-to-military relationship is important.”



What detracted from China’s economic and political outreach to Europe, Japan and South Korea, and the constructive meeting of Mr. Austin with Mr. Dong was China’s reaction to the May 20 inauguration of Taiwan’s new president, Lai Ching-te.



On May 23, China conducted a large-scale military exercise saying it “served as strong punishment for separatist acts of Taiwan independence forces and a strong message against the interference and provocation by external forces.”



This was China’s third military exercise encircling and attempting to intimidate Taiwan. Working with the Chinese navy, coast guard vessels from Fujian province appear to be preparing for a potential quarantine, blockade or invasion.



China’s support for Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, military exercises around Taiwan, and bullying of the Philippines in the South China Sea detract from China’s efforts to garner greater support from the Global South and other nonaligned nations.



Indeed, Mr. Xi’s outreach to Europe and Mr. Li’s summit with South Korea and Japan were designed to present China in a more favorable light.



The trilateral summit with China, South Korea and Japan did produce an opportunity for these three countries to work together again, as they did in the Six-Party Talks, to bring regional peace and stability with the eventual denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.



This is an opportunity for China, an ally of North Korea, to use its influence and persuade North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, to return to negotiations.

타국의 지원을 얻으려는 중국의 노력 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(대북6자회담 전 미국 특사) 중국은 이번 회담이 “긍정적이고 실용적이며 건설적이었다. 양측은 미국과 중국의 안정된 군사 관계가 중요하다는 데 합의했다”고 말했다. 대만의 신임 총통 라이칭더의 5월 20일 취임에 대한 중국의 반응은 유럽, 일본, 한국을 향한 중국의 경제적, 정치적 접근 정책 및 오스틴 장관과 둥쥔 부장의 건설적인 회담 노선과 어긋났다. 5월23일 중국은 대규모 군사훈련을 실시하고 이번 훈련이 “대만의 독립을 주장하는 세력들에 대한 강력한 처벌이자 외세들의 간섭과 도발에 반대한다는 강력한 메시지 역할을 했다”고 말했다. 이것은 대만을 포위하고 겁을 주려고 기도하는 중국의 세 번째 군사훈련이었다. 중국 해군과 합동작전을 벌인 푸젠성의 해안경비대 함정들은 실행 가능성이 있는 격리, 봉쇄, 침공을 준비하고 있는 것으로 보인다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 전쟁에 대한 중국의 지원과 대만 주변의 군사훈련 및 남중국해에서 필리핀을 위협하는 행위는 저위도 개발도상국 집단과 다른 비동맹 국가들의 보다 큰 지원을 얻으려고 노력하는 중국의 노선에서 벗어난 것이다. 실제로 시진핑의 유럽 접근 정책과 리창 총리가 한국, 일본과 정상회담을 한 것은 중국이 더욱 긍정적으로 보이도록 계획되었다. 중국, 한국, 일본의 3국 정상회담은 이 3개국이 다시 협력하여 6자회담에서 그랬던 것처럼 한반도의 결과적인 비핵화를 수반하는 지역의 평화와 안정을 실현할 기회를 만들어냈다. 이것은 북한의 동맹국인 중국이 북한에 대한 자국의 영향력을 행사하여 북한 지도자 김정은을 설득하고 북한이 일련의 협상에 복귀하도록 설득할 수 있는 기회다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △detract:딴 데로 돌리다, 손상시키다 △quarantine:격리하다 △blockade:봉쇄하다 △in favorable light:곱게, 편리하게

