[WT논평] China’s efforts to garner support from other nations (1)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s May 26-28 summit ― the first since 2019 ― with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida focused on trade and security issues and enhancing three-way cooperation.



Mr. Li urged Japan and South Korea to reject “protectionism” and embrace free trade while clearly stating China’s geopolitical objective with this diplomatic outreach: “We need to promote multipolarity in the world and oppose the formation of blocs or camps.”



Mr. Li clearly was referring to the United States and the establishment of AUKUS (Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S.), the Quad (Australia, Japan, India and the U.S.), the Washington Declaration (South Korea and the U.S.) and the Camp David Agreement (South Korea, Japan and the U.S.).



An interesting and positive development was what China, South Korea and Japan said in the Joint Declaration of the summit: “We affirmed that maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia serves our common interest and is our common responsibility. We reiterated positions on regional peace and stability, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the abductions issue, respectively.”



North Korea immediately responded, condemning China, Japan and South Korea for discussing denuclearization of the peninsula, calling their joint declaration a “grave political provocation” that violates North Korea’s sovereignty. This was a rare criticism of China from North Korea; China is its only ally and its economic lifeline.



On May 31, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had a 75-minute meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Defense Minister Dong Jun, in Singapore.

타국의 지원을 얻으려는 중국의 노력 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 리창 중국 총리가 2019년 이후 처음으로 한국의 윤석열 대통령 및 일본의 기시다 후미오 총리와 5월26일부터 28일까지 정상회담을 열었다. 이번 회담은 무역과 안보 현안 및 3자 협력을 증진하는 데 초점을 맞추었다. 리창은 이번 외교적 접근의 중국 측 지정학적 목적을 분명하게 언급하는 한편 일본과 한국이 “보호주의”를 거부하고 자유무역을 포용하라고 촉구했다. “우리는 세계에서 다극체제를 촉진하고 권역이나 진영의 형성에 반대할 필요가 있다.” 리창은 미국, 오커스(AUKUS: 미국, 영국, 호주 안보협의체)와 쿼드(Quad: 미국, 일본, 호주, 인도 안보협의체) 및 워싱턴 선언(한국과 미국)과 캠프데이비드 협정(한국, 일본, 미국)의 구축을 언급한 것이 분명하다. 중국, 한국, 일본이 이번 정상회담의 공동선언문에서 말한 내용이 한 가지 흥미롭고 긍정적인 사태 전개다. “우리 3개국은 한반도 및 동북아시아에서 평화와 안정 및 번영을 유지하는 것이 우리의 공동 책임이자 우리 3국의 국가이익에 도움이 된다는 점을 확인했다. 우리 3개국은 지역의 평화 및 안정과 한반도의 비핵화 및 북한의 일본인 납치 문제에 대한 우리의 입장을 각기 거듭 확인했다.” 북한은 즉각 반응을 보여 중국과 일본 및 한국이 한반도의 비핵화를 협의한 조치를 비난하고 이번 정상회담에서 3국이 발표한 공동선언이 북한의 주권을 침해하는 “중대한 정치적 도발”이라고 지적했다. 이것은 북한이 중국을 비판한 드문 사례다. 중국은 북한의 유일한 동맹국이자 경제적 생명줄이다. 로이드 오스틴 미국 국방장관은 중국의 상대인 둥쥔 국방부장과 5월31일 싱가포르에서 75분간 회담했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]