[WT논평] The regime change effort in Iran

Every approach to curtailing Iran from its threats and behavior toward Israel and other countries has failed.



Diplomacy failed as Iranian “diplomats” have kept the U.S. tied up in endless talks. American negotiators have duped themselves into a baseless faith that a deal might persuade Tehran to give up its pursuit of nuclear weapons.



The U.S. ― indeed the world ― has only one option left: regime change. This should be the policy of the United States and other free countries, especially those that have been subjected to terrorist attacks. The goal must be the removal of the ayatollahs ruling and ruining Iran and to make sure free and fair elections are held to replace them.



As noted two years ago by Amnesty International: “Iran was rocked by an unprecedented popular uprising against the Islamic Republic system. Security forces unlawfully fired live ammunition and metal pellets to crush protests, killing hundreds of men, women and children and injuring thousands.”



The last known outside regime change effort in Iran occurred during the Carter administration. President Jimmy Carter thought toppling the Shah was a good policy. Granted, the Shah was no democrat, but he kept the lid on.



When he was overthrown, Iran shifted from a pro-Western country to what it is now ― the epicenter of fundamentalist Islamic terrorism.



There are many ways to undermine and replace the ayatollahs other than outright war. Opposition groups inside and outside Iran should be supported financially and politically.



No amount of diplomacy or money will deter the mullahs from attempting to carry out what they believe is the will of their god: the destruction of all people they consider “infidels.”

이란 내부의 정권 교체 노력 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 이스라엘과 다른 나라들에 대한 이란의 각종 위협과 행동을 축소하려는 모든 접근방식이 실패했다. 이란 “외교관들”이 미국을 끝없는 협상에 계속 묶어 놓음으로써 외교는 실패했다. 미국의 협상가들은 거래를 통해서 테헤란이 핵무기 추구를 포기하도록 설득할 가능성이 있다고 근거 없이 믿도록 스스로를 속여 왔다. 미국과 실제로는 세계에 남은 선택은 하나뿐이다. 이란의 정권교체다. 이것은 미국과 다른 자유 국가들 특히 테러 공격 아래 놓인 나라들의 정책이 되어야 마땅하다. 이란을 통치하면서 망치고 있는 아야톨라들을 제거하고 자유롭고 공정한 선거를 치러 그들을 바꾸도록 보장하는 것이 목표가 되어야 한다. 2년 전에 국제사면위원회가 지적한 바와 같이 “이란은 이슬람 공화국 체제에 반대하는 전례 없는 민중 봉기로 뒤흔들렸다. 보안군 병력이 항의시위 진압을 위해 실탄과 초소형 탄환을 불법적으로 발사하여 수백 명의 남자들과 여자들 및 어린이들을 살해하고 수천 명을 다치게 했다.” 이란의 정권을 교체하기 위한 외부의 알려진 마지막 노력은 카터 행정부 기간 중에 있었다. 지미 카터 대통령은 팔레비 이란 국왕을 실각시키는 것이 좋은 정책이라고 생각했다. 팔레비가 민주주의자가 아니란 사실은 인정되지만 그는 통제를 했다. 그가 실각했을 때 이란은 친서방 국가에서 지금의 근본주의 이슬람 테러의 진원지로 바뀌었다. 노골적인 전쟁 이외에 아야톨라들을 약화시키고 교체하는 방법은 많다. 이란 내부와 외부의 반대 단체들을 재정적으로나 정치적으로 지원할 필요가 있다. 자기네 신의 뜻이라고 믿는, 그들이 “불신자들”로 간주하는 사람들을 파괴하는 행위를 실천하려는 이슬람 율법학자들의 시도를 외교나 돈으로는 절대로 저지하지 못한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

