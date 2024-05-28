[WT논평] Putin is conscripting young Cubans into his armed forces (2)

While Havana’s forced conscriptions is a new development in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, recruiting Cuban soldiers is an age-old Kremlin practice previously used by the Soviet Union.



In its story last September, ADN Cuba quoted Cuban former political prisoner Luis Zuniga as saying that it’s worth reminding the [Cuban] regime that they have indeed functioned as mercenaries. The Soviets paid them for every soldier sent to fight in Angola and Ethiopia.



Unfortunately, Ukraine’s troops can expect to face more Cubans on the battlefield.



Last week, Cuba’s straw president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, who takes his orders from Communist Party Chairman Raul Castro, met with Mr. Putin at the Kremlin at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The two leaders celebrated the long Soviet-era alliance between Havana and Moscow and condemned the U.S. as a common enemy.



While both leaders condemned U.S. sanctions on the Cuban military dictatorship, the real purpose of the visit, is negotiating more Cuban conscriptions in exchange for Russian military intelligence reinforcement and loan forgiveness for oil for Havana’s failing military dictatorship.



While some on the fringe right continue to suggest that today’s Russia has evolved from the days of Soviet brutality, they should take note that Mr. Putin and Mr. Diaz-Canel do not distinguish the two and instead celebrate them in the same breath.



That is because unlike those fringe Americans foolish enough to embrace Kremlin propaganda, Mr. Putin has never distinguished today’s Russia from its Soviet ancestor ? and he will continue to sacrifice both Russians and Cubans on the battlefield to fulfill his dream of reconstituting “the new evil empire.”

푸틴은 자기 군대에 쿠바 청년들을 징집하고 있다 (2) 제프리 스코트 샤피로(칼럼니스트) 아바나의 강제 징집이 러시아의 우크라이나 침공에서 새로운 사태 전개이지만 쿠바 병사들의 채용은 이전에 구소련이 사용했던 크레믈의 해묵은 관행이다. ADN쿠바는 지난 9월 기사에서, 쿠바 정권이 실제로 용병집단 기능을 했던 사실을 쿠바 정권에 상기시켜 줄 가치가 있다고 말한 과거 정치범 수감자 루이스 주니가의 발언을 인용했다. 구소련 사람들은 앙골라와 에티오피아에 파견된 모든 쿠바 병사들의 보수를 쿠바 정권에 지불했다. 불행히도 우크라이나 병사들은 전쟁터에서 더 많은 쿠바 사람들과 대면할 것을 예상할 수 있다. 공산당 총서기 라울 카스트로의 지시를 받는 쿠바의 허수아비 대통령 미겔 디아스카넬이 최고유라시아경제위원회 회의가 열린 크레믈에서 지난 주 푸틴과 만났다. 두 지도자들은 아바나와 모스크바 사이의 구소련 시절 오랜 동맹관계를 찬양하고 미국을 공동의 적으로 규탄했다. 두 지도자들은, 쿠바의 군사독재에 가한 미국의 제재조치를 규탄했는데 쿠바 대통령의 실제 방문 목적은 러시아의 군사 정보 강화와 아바나의 기능을 발휘하지 못하는 군사 독재체제에 지원한 석유 부채의 탕감을 대가로 더 많은 쿠바인들의 징집을 협상하는 것이었다. 오늘의 러시아는 구소련의 야만적인 시대에서 진화했다는 견해를 우파의 일부 주변 세력이 계속 내세우고 있으나 그들은 푸틴과 디아스카넬이 지금의 러시아와 과거의 구소련을 구분하지 않고 대신 그 둘을 연달아 찬양한다는 사실에 주목할 필요가 있다. 크레믈의 선전에 넘어갈 정도로 어리석은 그런 미국의 주변 세력과 달리 푸틴은 오늘의 러시아와 구소련의 조상을 결코 구분하지 않았으며 그는 “새로운 악의 제국”을 재건하겠다는 자신의 꿈을 충족시키기 위해서 전쟁터에서 러시아인들과 쿠바인들 양자를 계속 희생시킬 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]