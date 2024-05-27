[WT논평] Putin is conscripting young Cubans into his armed forces (1)

Vladimir Putin is getting desperate. The embattled Russian leader’s dream of reconstituting the Soviet Union has proved more difficult than he anticipated.



Mr. Putin recently replaced Sergei Shoigyu, his longtime ally and defense minister, with an economist, signaling that his illegal invasion of Ukraine is causing a financial drain on the country. A recent assessment by the British government estimates that the Kremlin has suffered 450,000 casualties since the war began.



While Mr. Putin continues to saber rattle his nuclear arsenal on the world stage to veil his fear of defeat, he is quietly mitigating Russian troop losses by conscripting young Cubans into his armed forces.



To date, as many as an estimated 5,000 young Cubans have been lured to Eastern Europe with false promises of lucrative work contracts and Russian passports but are instead being forced to fight for Russia’s army.



This plan was initially revealed in September by The Moscow Times and ADN Cuba, and later amplified by Politico, The Wall Street Journal and the BBC. Politico reported that Mr. Putin signed a November 2022 decree fast-tracking naturalization to foreigners signing up as contract soldiers.



While the Journal estimates the number of Cubans conscripted to fight for Russia at between 400 and 3,000, ADN America reported last week that the number is closer to 5,000.



When news of Mr. Putin’s recruitment of young Cubans broke, Havana tried to cover up the forced conscriptions by saying they were the result of an external trafficking ring.



That lie was dispelled after some abducted Cubans gave their testimonials to loved ones and the press.

푸틴은 자기 군대에 쿠바 청년들을 징집하고 있다 (1) 제프리 스콧 셔피로(칼럼니스트) 블라디미르 푸틴은 점점 필사적이다. 궁지에 몰린 러시아 지도자의 꿈 즉 소련을 재건하겠다는 꿈은 그가 예상했던 것보다 더 어려운 것으로 판명되었다. 푸틴은 자신의 오랜 동조자인 국방장관 세르게이 쇼이구를 최근 경제학자로 바꾸었다. 이는 그의 불법적인 우크라이나 침공이 나라의 재정 고갈을 초래하고 있다는 신호이다. 영국 정부의 최근 평가는, 크레믈이 전쟁 시작 이후 45만명의 사상자가 발생하는 피해를 입은 것으로 추산한다. 푸틴이 패배할 것이라는 두려움을 숨기기 위해 핵무기 사용을 세계 무대에서 계속 위협하고 있는 가운데 그는 쿠바 청년들을 자기 군대에 징집함으로써 러시아군의 병력 손실을 조용히 완화하고 있다. 현재까지 최대 5000명으로 추산되는 쿠바 청년들이 수지맞는 취업 계약 및 러시아 여권을 준다는 허위 약속의 유혹을 받고 동유럽으로 들어왔다. 그러나 대신 러시아 군대를 위한 전투를 강요당하고 있다. 이 계획은 당초 9월에 모스크바 타임스와 ADN 쿠바가 공개했고 나중에 폴리티코, 월스트리트저널(WSJ), BBC가 자세히 보도했다. 푸틴이 용병 계약에 서명하는 외국인들을 급행으로 귀화시키는 포고령에 2022년 11월 서명했다고 폴리티코가 보도했다. WSJ가 러시아를 위한 전투에 징집된 쿠바인들의 수를 400명과 3000명 사이로 추정하는 가운데 ADN 아메리카는 그 수가 5000명에 육박한다고 지난주 보도했다. 푸틴이 쿠바 청년들을 징집한다는 뉴스가 처음 보도되었을 때 아바나는 쿠바 청년들의 징집이 외부 세력의 인신매매 결과라고 말하면서 이 강제징집을 은폐하려고 노력했다. 납치되었던 쿠바인 몇 명이 사랑하는 사람들과 언론에 증언을 한 다음 그런 거짓말은 일소되었다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △desperate: 필사적인 △embattled: 궁지에 몰린, 고전 중인 △drain: 고갈시키는 것 △conscript: 징집하다 △amplify: 자세히 진술하다 △dispel: 없애다, 떨쳐버리다

