[WT논평] The slow, silent erosion of personal liberty

Recently, Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Edward Markey of Massachusetts revealed that automobiles sold in the United States with a GPS or emergency call system accumulate the travel data of the vehicle on computer chips in the vehicle and the vehicle manufacturers have remote access to the computer chips.



The senators complained that the computer chips in late-model vehicles retain the records of the location and driving habits of the operator of each vehicle.



One probably expects some of this, as most GPS systems ask if you are looking for directions to a location to which you have traveled in the past. That request on your dashboard should trigger the observation that the vehicle’s computer chip has stored the requests you have entered in the GPS.



But it doesn’t stop with a record of your GPS requests. What the two senators revealed was truly startling. The computer chips record every movement and speed of the vehicle, and some vehicles ? those equipped with certain sensors and exterior cameras ? also record the surroundings of the location of the vehicle.



Both senators complained that Americans largely do not know that the manufacturer of the vehicle they drive has remote access to the computer chips in the vehicle, and most Americans are largely unaware that the vehicle manufacturers make this data available to the government without a search warrant. Is this constitutional? In a word, no.



Some have argued that the culprits regarding these computer chips are the vehicle manufacturers. They are wrong. The culprit is the government.



What we have here is the slow, silent erosion of personal liberty.

느리고 소리 없는 개인의 자유 침해 앤드루 P 나폴리타노(칼럼니스트) 최근 민주당의 오리건 출신 론 와이든 상원의원과 매사추세츠 출신 에드워드 마키 상원의원은 GPS나 혹은 비상호출 시스템을 장착하고 미국에서 판매되는 자동차가 차량 내부의 컴퓨터 칩에 차량의 여행 데이터를 저장하며 차량 제조업체들이 이 컴퓨터 칩에 원격으로 접근한다는 사실을 밝혔다. 최신 모델 차량의 이 컴퓨터 칩이 각 차량 운전자의 위치와 운전 습관 기록을 보존한다고 두 상원의원은 항의했다. 당신이 과거에 여행한 위치의 안내를 찾는지 여부를 대부분의 GPS 시스템이 문의하기 때문에 아마도 이 가운데 일부를 기대하는 사람도 있을 것이다. 당신 차량의 계기판에 하는 그런 요청은, 당신이 GPS에 입력한 그런 요청들을 해당 차량의 컴퓨터 칩이 저장했을 것이라는 견해를 떠오르게 할 것이다. 그러나 당신이 GPS에 한 요청의 기록에서 문제가 끝나지 않는다. 두 상원의원이 공개한 내용은 참으로 놀랍다. 컴퓨터 칩은 차량의 모든 움직임과 속도를 기록하며 특정한 센서와 외부 카메라를 장착한 것과 같은 일부 차량은 또한 차량 위치의 주변 상황도 기록한다. 차량 제조업체가 개인 차량 내부의 컴퓨터 칩에 원격 접근한다는 사실을 대부분의 미국인은 모르고 있다고 두 상원의원은 항의했으며 대다수 미국인은 자기 차량의 제조업체들이 이 데이터를 수색영장 없이 정부에 제공한다는 사실을 알지 못한다. 이것은 합헌일까. 한마디로 아니다. 이러한 컴퓨터 칩과 관련된 과오의 주범이 차량 제조업체들이라고 일부 사람들은 주장했다. 그런 사람들의 주장은 틀렸다. 과오의 주범은 정부다. 여기서 문제가 되고 있는 것은 느리고 조용히 진행되는 개인의 자유 침해다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △observation:의견, 논평 △trigger:촉발하다, 작동시키다 △dashboard:계기판 △make available to∼:∼에게 제공하다 △what we have here:우리가 경험하고 있는 것

