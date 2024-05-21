[WT논평] Will America collapse like the Soviet Union? (3)

Some students in top schools find they are better off not attending, despite having been admitted. the benefits of higher education no longer exceed the costs, the excess costs are borne by the taxpayers and the students and their families, which reduces everyone’s standard of living.



It has long been known that the typical government job (with many exceptions) costs more than similar private sector jobs because of lack of proper incentives and management, and thus does not meet the test of the highest and best use of taxpayer dollars.



As government grows as a share of gross domestic product, more workers depend on government for their jobs. Productivity-increasing tools and practices in government tend to lag far behind those in the private sector. Budgets are loaded with vanity projects of government bureaucrats and elected officials.



When the government wastes money on counterproductive regulations or things that are unnecessary or overpriced, it reduces the real incomes of all. These unnecessary costs show up in higher taxes and inflation.



The U.S. and most other developed countries have reached the point where fewer and fewer highly productive workers are supporting more and more workers whose costs are greater than the benefits of their activities.



It is possible to have a definitionally full-employment economy (where many dropped out of the labor force and are no longer counted) where people become poorer and poorer as a result of the negative wealth producers overwhelming the positive wealth producers.



Is America destined to stagnate and collapse like the Soviet Union?

미국은 구소련처럼 붕괴할 것인가 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 일류 학교의 일부 학생들은 입학했음에도 불구하고 출석하지 않는 것이 자신에게 더 이롭다는 사실을 깨닫게 되며, 고등교육의 각종 이점은 더 이상 비용을 능가하지 않고 과잉 비용은 납세자들과 학생들 및 그 가족들이 지고 있다. 이런 상황은 모든 사람의 생활수준을 감소시킨다. 다수의 예외는 있으나 전형적인 정부의 일자리는 적절한 일련의 인센티브와 관리가 부족하기 때문에 민간부문의 비슷한 일자리보다 더 많은 비용이 들어가며, 따라서 최선의 세금 사용 시험에 합격하지 못한다는 사실이 오래전부터 알려져 있다. 국내총생산에서 차지하는 비율 면에서 정부의 규모가 커짐에 따라 일자리를 정부에 의존하는 근로자들의 수가 늘어난다. 정부 내부에서 생산성을 증가시키는 각종 도구와 관행은 민간부문의 생산성 향상을 위한 도구와 관행에 훨씬 뒤지는 경향이 있다. 각종 정부예산에는 정부 관료들과 선출직 관리들의 허영에 찬 사업계획들이 부담이 되고 있다. 정부가 생산성을 떨어뜨리는 각종 규제나 혹은 불필요하거나 비용이 과도하게 책정된 사업에 돈을 낭비할 때 이런 낭비는 모든 사람들의 실질소득을 감소시킨다. 정부의 이러한 각종 불필요한 비용은 세금 인상과 인플레로 나타난다. 미국과 대다수 다른 선진국들은 근무로 생기는 이익보다 유지비용이 더 많이 들어가며 숫자가 점점 더 늘어나고 있는 근로자들을 부양하는 고도로 생산적인 근로자들의 수가 점점 줄어들고 있는 시점에 도달했다. 다수의 인구가 근로인력에서 이탈하여 더 이상 계산에 들어가지 않는 완전고용 경제가 정의상으로는 가능하다. 그런 경우에는 부의 생산을 줄이는 사람들이 부를 증가시키는 생산자들을 압도한 결과 사람들은 점점 더 가난해진다. 미국은 침체하여 구소련처럼 붕괴될 운명인가. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △better off:형편이 더 나은 △excess:과잉의 △vanity:허영, 자만, 무의미

