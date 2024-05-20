[WT논평] Will America collapse like the Soviet Union? (2)

Imaging machines are revolutionizing dentistry, joint replacement and heart surgery by enabling doctors to do most procedures with much greater precision and speed, saving lives and time, and reducing pain.



Given these spectacular advances, why isn’t this showing up in higher average incomes? The workers that provide the biggest benefit to others in terms of income and prospects for a better life are elementary school teachers who teach children to read and write and basic arithmetic.



Methods of teaching have advanced little over the decades even though basic education has enormous benefit. There has been little productivity gain, as bureaucracy has overwhelmed constructive innovation.



Universities and colleges used to be wealth producers, taking unwashed students and giving them basic knowledge and tools to be more productive citizens. But professors’ productivity has plummeted, as teaching loads greatly shrunk and less time is spent on useful subjects and more time is spent on diversity, inclusion and equity.



The schools have loaded their payrolls with people who are supposed to make sure that there is the “proper” percentage of Black men versus Asian women in the course on quantum mechanics and to monitor the faculty to make sure that none of them utters an unapproved opinion or fact.



Of course, diversity is not a value when ability really counts, like on the school football team. Do you think that Japanese universities waste even a minute of valuable teaching and learning time on the alleged benefits of diversity? The result is that the cost of education has soared.

미국은 구소련처럼 붕괴할 것인가 (2) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 의사들이 대부분의 치료 과정을 훨씬 정확하고 빠르게 처리하는 것을 가능케 하여 사람들의 생명을 구하고 시간을 절약하며 고통을 줄임으로써 기계가 치과 치료와 관절 교체 및 심장 수술에 혁명을 일으키고 있는 것을 상상해 보라. 이러한 극적인 발전을 감안할 때, 어째서 이런 일이 평균임금의 상승에 나타나지 않는 것일까. 소득과 생활수준 향상의 전망이란 면에서 다른 사람들의 이익에 가장 크게 공헌하는 근로자들은 어린이들에게 읽기와 쓰기 및 기초 산수를 가르치는 초등학교 교사들이다. 기초교육이 엄청난 이점을 지니고 있음에도 불구하고 가르치는 방식은 지난 수십 년 동안 별로 발전하지 않았다. 관료체제가 건설적인 기술혁신을 압도함에 따라 생산성 향상은 미미했다. 대학교와 대학은 어중이떠중이 학생들을 받아들여 그들이 더욱 생산적인 시민이 될 수 있도록 기본적인 지식과 도구를 제공함으로써 흔히 부의 창출자 역할을 했다. 그러나 교육의 분량이 크게 줄고 유용한 과목에 쓰이는 시간이 축소되며 다양성, 포용, 공정에 더 많은 시간이 할당됨에 따라서 교수들의 생산성은 곤두박질쳤다. 각급 학교는 양자역학 과정에 아시아계 여성 대비 흑인 남성의 적정한 비율이 확실하게 등록하도록 하고 교수진이 승인되지 않은 견해표명이나 사실에 관해 입도 뻥끗하지 않도록 확실하게 감시하는 임무를 띤 사람들을 고용인 명부에 올리고 있다. 물론 학교의 미식축구 팀 같은 경우에서처럼 능력이 참으로 중요할 때 다양성은 가치 있는 것이 못 된다. 일본의 대학교들이 소위 다양성의 각종 유용성에 소중한 교육 및 학습 시간의 단 1분이라도 낭비할 것이라고 독자는 생각하는가. 다양성 같은 것을 고려한 결과는 교육비의 급격한 상승이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △joint replacement:인공관절 대체, 인공관절 치환 △unwashed:씻지 않은, 대중 △inclusion:포함 △equity:공정, 공평 △quantum mechanics:양자역학 △allege:주장하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]