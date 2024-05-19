[WT논평] Will America collapse like the Soviet Union? (1)

Do all jobs have the same value? More people working should lead to higher real incomes, except when the jobs are destroying wealth. Wages have been rising, but prices are rising even faster. So the average working person is getting poorer in real terms.



When the Soviet Union existed, the communists-socialists would brag about having full employment, in that all were guaranteed jobs. The problem was that many of the jobs created no real wealth and in fact were a drag on the economy, and as a result, real incomes were falling, leading to the economic collapse. (Old Soviet joke: “We pretend to work, and they pretend to pay us.”)



Many people are enormously productive in that they create real wealth, which benefits everyone. Those who design, build, distribute and market smartphones and tablets produce products that replace far less efficient and much more costly products of the past (e.g., the cellphone camera).



Almost all areas of manufacturing are showing major productivity gains, and this is likely to accelerate as robots become more advanced and AI slashes the cost of information. Eventually, the world will move to almost all-electric vehicles (just not as fast as some claim, because batteries still need much improvement, as does the entire electrical grid).



Electric vehicles are much less complex than gasoline-powered cars and will require far fewer workers to make them ― which has caused a certain panic in the labor unions, partially resulting in the current strikes over job protection.



The combination of artificial intelligence and advanced devices and materials is already having a huge positive impact on medicine.

미국은 소련처럼 붕괴할 것인가 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 모든 일자리는 동일한 가치를 지녔는가. 일자리가 부를 파괴하는 때를 제외하면 더 많은 사람의 노동이 더 높은 실질 소득으로 이어질 것이다. 임금은 상승해 왔으나 물가는 더 빠르게 오르고 있다. 따라서 평균적인 노동자는 실질적으로 점점 더 가난해진다. 소련 시절 공산주의자들과 사회주의자들은 완전고용을 자랑했다. 모든 사람에게 일자리가 보장되었다는 점에서 그랬다. 문제는 그런 일자리의 다수가 진정한 부를 창출하지 않았다는 점이며 사실상 경제에 장애물이 되었고 그 결과 실질소득이 내려가 경제적인 붕괴로 이어졌다. (옛 소련의 농담: “우리는 일하는 척하고 그들은 우리에게 급료를 주는 척한다.”) 많은 사람은, 모든 사람에게 이익이 되는 진정한 부를 창출한다는 점에서 엄청나게 생산적이다. 스마트폰과 태블릿을 설계하고 제작하고 상품으로 내놓는 사람들은, 훨씬 비능률적이고 훨씬 더 비싼 과거의 제품들, 예컨대 셀폰 카메라 같은 제품을 대체하는 제품들을 생산한다. 제조업의 거의 모든 분야가 주요한 생산성 증대를 보여 주고 있으며 이는 로봇이 더욱 발전하고 인공지능(AI)이 정보 비용을 절감함에 따라 가속화될 가능성이 있다. 결국 세계는 전기차량이 거의 모두를 차지하는 방향으로 나갈 것이다. 전력망 전체가 그렇듯이 배터리가 아직도 개량의 여지가 많기 때문에 일부 사람들의 주장처럼 빨리 이루어지지는 않는다. 전기차량은 가솔린 동력 차량보다 훨씬 덜 복잡하며 생산에 필요한 근로자의 수가 훨씬 적다. 이는 노조 내부에 상당한 공포심을 초래하고 있으며 일자리 보호를 위해 현재 벌어지는 파업의 부분적인 원인으로 작용하고 있다. AI와 첨단장비 및 각종 물자의 결합은 의학에 이미 긍정적인 영향을 엄청나게 미치고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]