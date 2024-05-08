[WT논평] A prelude to the demise of the Soviet empire (2)

What followed was the speed with which China and the U.S. normalized relations. Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong approached the U.S., convinced that enlisting a faraway enemy against a nearby enemy was the best strategy for dealing with the Soviet Union.



Mao invited President Richard Nixon, who also distrusted the Soviet Union, to China. In February 1972, during Nixon’s visit to China, China and the U.S. agreed to a Shanghai Communique that committed the U.S. and China to work toward the normalization of relations.



On Jan. 1, 1979, formal diplomatic relations were established, with Deng Xiaoping, who had replaced Mao as China’s paramount leader in 1978, agreeing to expand cooperation with the U.S. in collecting and sharing intelligence on the Soviet Union.



CIA Director Stansfield Turner visited China in July 1981 to further discuss the Soviets’ December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan. William Casey replaced Turner as CIA director and, Reagan administration officials collaborated to defeat the Soviet Union in Poland, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan.



And they were successful. Much of the success in Afghanistan in defeating the invading Soviet forces was because of China’s participation. Starting in 1982, China cooperated with the U.S. to provide weapons to the mujahedeen and training in China for their resistance fighters. China contributed significantly to the defeat of the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.



China’s distrust of the Soviet Union and its partnership with the U.S. to defeat the Soviets in Afghanistan ― a prelude to the demise of the Soviet empire and end of the Cold War ― is in sharp relief to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s embrace of a revanchist Russian Federation and its dictator, Vladimir Putin.

구소련 제국 종말의 서곡 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 뒤를 따른 것은 중국과 미국의 신속한 관계 정상화였다. 미국에 접근한 마오쩌둥 중국 국가주석은 구소련에 대처하는 최선의 전략은 멀리 떨어진 적을 동원하여 가까운 적에 대항하는 것이라고 확신했다. 마오는, 역시 구소련을 불신했던 리처드 닉슨 미 대통령을 중국에 초청했다. 1972년 2월 닉슨의 중국 방문 기간 동안 중국과 미국은 양국이 관계 정상화를 추진하기로 약속한 상하이 코뮈니케에 합의했다. 덩샤오핑이 마오를 대신하여 중국의 최고지도자가 된 가운데 1979년 1월1일 공식적인 외교관계가 수립되어 구소련에 관한 정보를 수집하여 공유하는 데 미국과의 협력을 확대하는 데 합의했다. 스탠스필드 터너 미 중앙정보국(CIA) 국장이 구소련의 1979년 12월 아프가니스탄 침공을 추가로 논의하기 위해서 1981년 7월에 중국을 방문했다. 윌리엄 케이시가 터너를 대신하여 CIA 국장이 되었고 구소련을 폴란드, 체코슬로바키아, 아프가니스탄에서 패배시키기 위해서 레이건 행정부 관리들이 협력했다. 그리고 그들은 성공했다. 아프가니스탄에서 구소련 침공군을 패배시키는 데 성공한 것은 많은 부분에 중국이 참여했기 때문이었다. 1982년에 시작하여 중국은 무자헤딘에 무기를 제공하고 중국 내에서 무자헤딘 저항군 전투원들을 훈련하는 데 미국과 협력했다. 중국은 구소련을 아프가니스탄에서 패배시키는 데 상당한 기여를 했다. 중국의 구소련 불신과 아프가니스탄에서 구소련을 패배시키기 위한 미국과의 협력 관계는 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 영토회복주의 국가인 러시아 연방 및 그 나라의 독재자 블라디미르 푸틴을 포용하는 자세와 극명한 대조를 이룬다. 구소련의 아프가니스탄 패배는 구소련 제국의 종말과 냉전 종식의 서곡이었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

