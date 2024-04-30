중국 경비함, 필리핀 순찰함에 물대포

This frame grab from handout video footage taken and released on April 30, 2024 by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Bagacay (C) being hit by water cannon from Chinese coast guard vessels near the chinese-controlled Scarborough shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea. The Philippines said the China Coast Guard fired water cannon on April 30 at two of its vessels, causing damage to one of them, during a patrol near a reef off the Southeast Asian country. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD (PCG)" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS/2024-04-30 14:18:49/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 30일 필리핀과 중국의 영유권 분쟁 해역인 남중국해 스카버러 암초(중국명 황옌다오·黃岩島) 인근 해역에서 필리핀 해양경비대 소속 순찰함 바가이케이호가 양측에 위치한 중국 해안경비대 소속 경비함으로부터 물대포 공격을 받고 있다. 필리핀 해안경비대 제공 [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]