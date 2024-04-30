[WT논평] Mr. Putin’s intelligence failures

Even before the terrorists who slaughtered innocent concertgoers at Moscow’s Crocus City Mall had been apprehended, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the nation’s Security Council, was accusing the government of Ukraine of being responsible.



Days later, Mr. Putin finally admitted that “radical Islamists” were behind the attack, but he and his Federal Security Service director continued to accuse the U.S., Britain and Ukraine of playing a role in the terrorist attack, without providing any evidence.



In today’s Russia, there is no independent and impartial judiciary, no non-state media, and no real parliamentary oversight. There is only the Kremlin and what Mr. Putin refers to as the “vertical of power,” which makes him alone responsible for the country’s successes and failures. That is what makes autocracies inherently brittle.



This last incident was another of Mr. Putin’s intelligence failures. The FSB failed to detect and preempt the threat. Once the attack took place, authorities failed to secure the perimeter as the attackers fled.



The stakes could not be higher for Mr. Putin, who has built his reputation on stability and bringing order to Russia after the chaotic 1990s under Boris Yeltsin.



There is no indication this terrorist attack will threaten Mr. Putin’s hold on the Kremlin in the near term. But ISIS-K has shattered whatever was left of Mr. Putin’s Potemkin village illusion of security in Moscow.



In “The Brothers Karamazov,” Dostoevsky wrote: “The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to the point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others.”

푸틴의 정보 실패 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 모스크바의 크로커스 시티몰의 무고한 콘서트 관객들을 무차별 살해한 테러범들이 체포되기도 전에, 러시아 대통령을 지낸 드미트리 메드베데프 국가안보위원회 부의장은 우크라이나 정부에 책임이 있다고 비난하고 있었다. 며칠 후 푸틴은 “과격파 이슬람주의자들”이 공격의 배후라고 마침내 인정했으나 푸틴과 연방보안국 국장은 어떤 증거도 제시하지 않은 채 미국, 영국, 우크라이나가 이번 테러 공격에 역할을 했다고 계속 비난했다. 오늘의 러시아에는 독립적이고 불편부당한 사법제도와 비정부 언론매체 및 진정한 의회의 감독이 존재하지 않는다. 오로지 크레믈과 푸틴이 “수직적인 권력”이라고 언급하는 것만이 존재하는데 그로 인해서 나라의 성공과 실패에 대한 모든 책임을 푸틴 혼자 지게 된다. 독재 체제가 태생적으로 불안정하고 취약한 까닭이 거기에 있다. 최근의 사건은 푸틴의 정보 실패의 또 다른 사례였다. 러시아 연방보안국은 이번 위협을 탐지하여 미연에 방지하는 데 실패했다. 일단 공격이 벌어진 뒤에 공격자들이 도주하는 동안 보안 당국들은 사건 주변지역을 확보하는 데 실패했다. 1990년대에 보리스 옐친 통치하의 사회 혼란 뒤 러시아를 안정시키고 질서를 실현했던 푸틴에게는 걸린 이해관계가 이보다 더 클 수 없다. 이번 테러 공격이 푸틴의 크레믈 장악을 가까운 장래에 위협할 조짐은 없다. 그러나 ISIS-K는 모스크바의 그럴듯하게 눈속임한 안보체제의 마지막 남은 환상마저 산산조각냈다. 도스토옙스키는 ‘카라마조프 형제들’에서 이렇게 썼다. “자신에게 거짓말을 하고 그 거짓말에 귀를 기울이는 사람은 자신이나 주변의 진실을 구별할 수 없게 되고 따라서 자신과 다른 사람들에 대한 존경을 모두 잃는다.” 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △impartial:공정한 △inherently:생래적으로, 고유하게 △brittle:불안정한, 잘 부러지는 △indication:조짐

