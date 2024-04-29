[WT논평] North Korea launched a damaging cyberattack (2)

Consider Russia’s SolarWinds attack on Orion software and the 2021 DarkSide attack against Colonial Pipeline. China has targeted Microsoft, and North Korea launched a damaging cyberattack on Sony. CIA Director William Burns has repeatedly sounded the alarm about Iran’s cyber targeting of U.S. critical infrastructure.



The intelligence community and the U.S. Cyber Command are exceptionally effective at detecting and preempting cyberattacks. But private businesses must still be prepared for when a cyber hacker successfully evades our full-court press.



When I served at the CIA, we used to say there were two kinds of governments: the ones that had been infiltrated by spies and the ones who did not know it yet.



Similarly, companies should assume they have already been hacked. That’s why installing the most sophisticated incident response platform is critical to detecting cyber intrusions and reducing response time to seconds.



None of the axis of tyranny dictatorships distinguishes between lawful military targets and civilians. Having formed a “without limits” strategic partnership, Russia and China enjoy a robust exchange of intelligence on U.S. cyber vulnerabilities.



Dependent on North Korea and Iran for the artillery and drones for its Ukraine war, the Kremlin would not hesitate to share cyber hacks with Kim Jong Un and the Iranian mullahs.



The axis of tyranny, bound together by a fear of democracy, is constantly trying to vacuum up our personal information and steal our intellectual property, which they lack the know-how to produce themselves.



The U.S. public and private sectors can reduce their targets of attack by hardening defenses with technology and an effective insider threat program.

북한이 해로운 사이버 공격을 개시했다 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 러시아의 솔라윈즈의 오리온 소프트웨어 공격과 2021년 다크사이드의 컬러니얼 파이프라인 공격을 고려해 보라. 중국은 마이크로소프트를 표적으로 삼았고 북한은 소니에 유해한 사이버공격을 시도했다. 윌리엄 번스 중앙정보국장은 미국의 중요한 인프라 시설을 표적으로 삼은 이란의 사이버 공격에 관해 거듭 경종을 울렸다. 정보계 및 미국 사이버 사령부는 사이버공격을 탐지하고 미연에 방지하는 데 있어서 남달리 효율적이다. 그러나 민간기업들은 사이버 해커가 우리의 전면적인 강화수비를 피해갈 때를 여전히 대비할 필요가 있다. 필자가 중앙정보국에서 재직할 때 우리는 두 종류의 정부들이 존재한다는 말을 흔히 했다. 하나는 간첩들에게 침투를 당하는 정부이고 다른 하나는 침투당하는 사실을 여전히 모르는 정부다. 마찬가지로 기업들은 자기네가 이미 해킹을 당했다고 가정할 필요가 있다. 가장 정교한 침투 대응 플랫폼의 설치가, 사이버 침투를 탐색하고 대응 시간을 초 단위로 줄이는 데 중요한 이유가 거기에 있다. 합법적인 군사 표적과 민간 표적 사이에 구분을 두는 독재의 축 국가는 하나도 없다. “제한 없는” 전략적 협력관계를 구축한 러시아와 중국은 미국의 각종 사이버 취약점에 관한 활발한 정보교환의 혜택을 누린다. 우크라이나 전쟁에 사용할 대포와 무인항공기를 북한과 이란에 의존하는 크레믈은 김정은 및 이란의 이슬람 율법학자들과 사이버 해킹을 서슴지 않고 공유할 것이다. 민주주의에 대한 두려움 때문에 단결한 독재의 축은 우리의 사적인 정보를 진공청소기처럼 빨아들이고 우리의 지적 재산을 도둑질하려고 항상 노력하고 있는데 그들은 이런 정보들을 자체 생산하는 방법을 모른다. 미국의 공공부문 및 민간부문은 기술 및 효과적인 내부 위협 프로그램으로 방어를 강화함으로써 독재의 축 국가들의 공격표적을 줄일 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △damaging:해로운 △preempt:미연에 방지하다, 선수치다

