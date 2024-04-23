[WT논평] Isolating Moscow by building the Middle Corridor (2)

One wouldn’t know this profound geoeconomic transformation was unfolding just by looking at the Moscow parade. Central Asian leaders begrudgingly sharing the stage with Mr. Putin are simultaneously working with Beijing and Brussels on isolating Moscow by building the Middle Corridor.



Regrettably, Western investment and international support for economically bypassing Russia did not materialize. During Russia’s shaky experiment with democracy in the 1990s, or even before Mr. Putin’s 2008 aggression against Georgia, this was an understandable choice.



The Middle Corridor requires political will, local support and significant multilateral investment to upgrade and expand infrastructure and build connections across the Caspian Sea and new port facilities.



The World Bank, International Financial Corp., Development Finance Corp., European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and others need to get fully engaged.



After 2008, and especially after 2022, the political calculus changed. Ignoring the Middle Corridor is a failure we should mitigate.



We know what happens when Russia can exercise economic leverage over its neighbors and why the Middle Corridor is so important. Even before the 2014 seizure of Crimea and the war in the Donbas, Ukraine too was a victim of Russia’s energy dominance from 2007 through 2014.



Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Uzbekistan and most post-Soviet states have been directly coerced by Russia. Romania, Balkan and Baltic states also suffered from gas supply disruptions.



Russia’s transit dominance is used to choke neighbors’ economies. Lacking Western support, neighbors then fold or appease the Kremlin.

중앙회랑 구축으로 모스크바 고립시키기 (2) 아리엘 코언(애틀랜틱 카운슬의 유라시아센터 선임연구원) 단지 모스크바의 열병행진만을 보아서는 이런 심대한 지경제학적인 변화가 전개되고 있다는 것을 알지 못한다. 마지못해 푸틴과 같은 무대에 선 중앙아시아 국가 지도자들은 동시에 중앙회랑 건설로 모스크바를 고립시키는 일에 베이징 및 브뤼셀과 협력하고 있다. 경제적으로 러시아를 우회하기 위한 서방의 투자 및 국제적 지원이 유감스럽게도 구체화되지 않았다. 러시아가 1990년대에 불안정한 민주주의 실험을 하고 있을 때나 혹은 심지어 푸틴의 2008년 조지아 침공 이전에조차도 이것은 이해할 만한 선택이었다. 중앙회랑에는 정치적 의지와 지역 국가들의 지원 및 상당한 다자 투자가 필요하다. 이 투자는 카스피해를 건너는 연결과 새로운 항만시설 및 인프라의 개선과 확장을 목적으로 한다. 세계은행, 국제금융기업, 개발금융기업, 유럽재건개발은행, 여타 기관들의 충분한 참여가 필요하다. 2008년 이후 특히 2022년 이후에 정치적인 계산이 변했다. 중앙회랑을 무시하는 것은 우리가 완화시킬 필요가 있는 실책이다. 러시아가 이웃 국가들에 경제적인 영향력을 행사할 수 있을 때 무슨 일이 벌어지는지 그리고 중앙회랑이 왜 중요한지 우리는 안다. 2014년 크름 점령과 돈바스 전쟁 이전에조차도 우크라이나는 또한 2007년부터 2014년에 이르는 기간 동안 러시아의 에너지 지배의 희생자였다. 아르메니아, 아제르바이잔, 몰도바, 우즈베키스탄, 대다수 과거 구소련 국가들은 러시아의 직접적인 협박을 받았다. 루마니아, 발칸 국가들, 발트 국가들 또한 가스 공급에 방해를 겪었다. 러시아의 수송 지배는 이웃 나라들의 경제적 숨통을 조이는 데 이용되고 있다. 서방의 지원이 없을 경우 이웃나라들은 크렘린에 굴복하거나 유화정책을 따르게 된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

