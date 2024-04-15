[WT논평] Putin’s strategy to put a wedge between the U.S. and North Korea (2)

This alliance of two authoritarian states permits Russia to frustrate U.S. and South Korean efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution of the nuclear issue with North Korea.



Russia’s recent veto to extend the Panel of Experts to monitor North Korea’s compliance with U.N. Security Council sanctions is indicative of Mr. Putin’s intent to use North Korea as a strategic asset to frustrate U.S. efforts to contain a North Korea determined to build more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to deliver these weapons, to distances as far as the U.S.



The recent visit of Kim Jong Un to Russia for meetings with Mr. Putin and the recent flurry of reciprocal visits of senior officials from Russia and North Korea have made it clear that absent any major initiative from the U.S. or South Korea, North Korea is now aligned with a revanchist Russian Federation.



Compared with the 1980s, when the U.S. and China cooperated to defeat the Soviets in Afghanistan, Russia’s current relations with China are excellent.



As President Xi Jinping said to Mr. Putin days before Russian troops invaded Ukraine in 2022, there are “no limits” to their partnership. Russia and China have embarked on a journey of two authoritarian states determined to oppose U.S. influence in the world.



They have expanded military relations with joint military drills and arms deals while expanding economic relations, with China importing oil and gas and providing Russia with greater quantities of manufactured goods.



Diplomatically, they have expanded membership in the BRICS(Brazil, India, South Africa, Russia and China) and engaged more actively with Russia and Iran in the nine-member states affiliated with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

미국과 북한 사이에 쐐기를 박는 푸틴의 전략 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 두 독재국가의 이런 동맹 덕분에 러시아는 북한과의 평화적인 핵 문제 해결을 달성하기 위한 미국과 한국의 노력을 좌절시킬 수 있다. 북한이 유엔 안전보장이사회의 제재에 따르는지 감시하는 전문가위원회의 연장에 러시아가 최근 거부권을 행사한 것은, 더 많은 핵무기와 최대 사거리가 미국까지 도달하는 장거리 핵무기 운반용 탄도미사일을 더 많이 만들기로 작심한 북한을 억제하려는 미국의 노력을 좌절시키기 위한 전략자산으로 북한을 이용하겠다는 푸틴의 의도를 보여준다. 김정은이 푸틴과 만나기 위해 최근 러시아를 방문한 것과 러시아 및 북한 고위관리들의 최근 일련의 상호방문 소동은 미국이나 한국이 어떤 중요한 주도권 행사를 하지 않는 가운데 북한이 지금 영토회복주의를 따르는 러시아연방과 동맹 관계를 맺고 있다는 사실을 분명히 보여준다. 미국과 중국이 구소련을 아프가니스탄에서 패배시키기 위해서 협력했던 1980년대와 비교할 때 러시아의 현재 대중관계는 매우 양호하다. 러시아 군 부대가 2022년 우크라이나를 침공하기 며칠 전 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 푸틴에게 말한 바와 같이, 그들의 협력에는 “한계가 없다.” 러시아와 중국은 미국의 세계적인 영향력 행사에 반대하기로 작정한 두 독재국가들의 여행을 시작했다. 그들은 경제관계를 확대하고 중국이 석유와 천연가스를 수입하고 러시아에 엄청나게 많은 분량의 공산품을 제공하는 가운데 연합군사훈련과 무기거래를 통해서 군사관계를 확대했다. 외교 방면에서 중국과 러시아는 브라질, 인도, 남아프리카공화국, 러시아, 중국으로 구성된 브릭스(BRICS) 내의 회원국을 확대했고 상하이 협력기구로 제휴관계를 맺은 9개 회원국 내부에서 러시아 및 이란을 더욱 적극적으로 포용했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

