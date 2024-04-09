U.S. Congress would force ByteDance, TikTok’s owner, to divest within six months. ByteDance has signaled that it may refuse to sell TikTok, which tells you that the issue here is control, which is vital to the Chinese government.



If TikTok is not sold, it would be banned in the U.S. But if it is bought by a company, not under the thumb of a hostile government, it would operate freely. No dance videos would be endangered.



An FDD report on TikTok notes that ByteDance is “not just a tech company; it is a cog in China’s vast military machinery,” and “Chinese law requires ByteDance to adhere to CCP ideology.”



ByteDance’s close collaboration with Sugon, a company contributing to China’s nuclear weapons program, underscores the alarming symbiosis between ByteDance and the state’s defense and surveillance sectors.



That should make clear why TikTok is not a First Amendment issue. U.S. law already restricts foreign ownership of broadcast stations. Moreover, during the Cold War, would Washington have allowed Moscow to buy The Associated Press?



President Biden has said he will sign the divestment bill if it passes in the Senate. But that’s no slam-dunk. ByteDance’s lobbying juggernaut is fueled by a nearly bottomless budget.



In 2020, then-President Donald Trump warned that the Chinese Communist Party could use the platform to “track the locations of Federal employees and contractors, build dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and conduct corporate espionage.”



Russian disinformation never became as sophisticated as the Chinese version.

틱톡은 허위정보를 퍼뜨린다 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 미국 의회는 틱톡의 소유주인 바이트댄스가 6개월 이내에 소유권을 처분하도록 압박을 가할 것이다. 바이트댄스는 틱톡 매각을 거부할 가능성이 있다는 신호를 보냈는데, 이는 여기서 문제가 되는 것이 중국 정부에 중요한 지배권이라는 사실을 독자에게 말해 준다. 만약 틱톡이 팔리지 않을 경우 미국에서 금지를 당할 것이다. 그러나 만약 미국에 적대적인 정부의 지배를 받지 않는 회사가 틱톡을 매입할 경우 틱톡은 자유롭게 영업하게 될 것이다. 어떤 댄스 비디오도 위험에 처하지 않을 것이다. 틱톡에 관한 민주수호재단의 한 보고서는 바이트댄스가 “단지 기술회사가 아니다. 이 회사는 중국의 방대한 군사기계 내부의 한 톱니바퀴”이며 “중국의 법은 바이트댄스가 중국 공산당의 이념을 충실히 지킬 것을 요구한다”고 지적한다. 바이트댄스가 중국의 핵무기 계획에 기여하는 회사인 수곤과 긴밀하게 협력하는 사실은 바이트댄스와 중국의 국방 및 감시 부문 사이의 경악할 만한 공생을 분명히 보여 준다. 그런 사실은 틱톡이 수정헌법 제1조와 관련된 문제가 아니라는 점을 분명히 하게 된다. 미국의 법은 외국인의 미국 방송국 소유를 이미 제한하고 있다. 그뿐 아니라 냉전 시대에 워싱턴이 모스크바의 AP통신 매입을 허용했을까. 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 틱톡의 소유권 처분 법안이 상원을 통과할 경우 이 법안에 서명하겠다고 말했다. 그러나 그런 성공이 확실한 것은 아니다. 바이트댄스의 거대한 로비 조직은 거의 무한정한 예산의 연료를 공급받고 있다. 2020년에 도널드 트럼프 당시 대통령은 “미국 정부 직원들과 계약자들의 소재를 추적하여 협박과 기업 간첩 행위를 하기 위한 개인의 종합적인 정보 자료를 구축하기 위해서” 중국 공산당이 이 플랫폼을 이용할 수 있다고 경고했다. 소련의 허위정보 공작은 중국의 버전보다 더 정교해진 적이 결코 없었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

