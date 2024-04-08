[WT논평] TikTok has spread disinformation (1)

In the 1920s, the Communist Party of the Soviet Union pioneered the art of disinformation. A hundred years later, the Chinese Communist Party has developed disinformation into a high-tech science.



You probably know how the Kremlin did propaganda: Thousands of KGB operatives would feed false information to journalists in dozens of countries to advance Moscow’s goals. Increasing anti-Americanism and anti-Israelism were high on the list.



Some of those journalists were fellow travelers. Others were what the Soviets called “useful idiots.”



Among the bogus stories the Kremlin pushed into both the Western and international press: that the CIA assassinated President John F. Kennedy, that the U.S. created AIDS, and that rich Americans were adopting Latin American children to harvest their organs.



But not in their wildest dreams could the Soviets have imagined what Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping would achieve with TikTok, the video-hosting service that has become the dominant media platform in the United States with 170 million subscribers.



TikTok has spread disinformation on COVID-19, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and Hamas’ war on Israel. It has pushed Osama bin Laden’s worldview to ill-educated Gen Z “influencers” and proliferated videos on how to cross the U.S. border illegally.



Meanwhile, news about Beijing’s persecution of Uyghurs and Tibetans, its elimination of rights that had been guaranteed to Hong Kong, and its threats to Taiwan are suppressed. Divisions and discord in the United States ? of which we have no shortage ? are exacerbated by TikTok algorithms.



TikTok also collects an unprecedented amount of data on Americans that can be crunched for nefarious purposes.

틱톡은 허위정보를 퍼뜨린다 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 1920년대의 구소련 공산당은 허위정보 기술을 개척했다. 100년 후 중국 공산당은 허위정보를 첨단기술 과학으로 발전시켰다. 크레믈이 어떤 식으로 선전을 했는지 독자는 아마도 알 것이다. 모스크바가 목표를 달성하도록 수천 명의 KGB 공작원들이 10여개국의 언론인들에게 거짓 정보를 제공했다. 반미주의와 반이스라엘주의를 증대시키는 것이 목록의 상위에 있었다. 그런 언론인 가운데 일부는 공산주의 동조자들이었다. 다른 사람들은 구소련이 “쓸모 있는 바보들”이라고 불렀던 자들이었다. 크레믈이 서방과 국제 언론기관 양쪽에 밀어 넣은 가짜 이야기 가운데는 다음이 포함된다. CIA가 존 F 케네디 대통령을 암살했다. 미국이 에이즈를 만들었다. 부유한 미국인들이 장기 수확을 위해서 라틴아메리카 어린이들을 입양하고 있다. 그러나 구소련 사람들은 중국 공산당 지도자 시진핑이, 미국에서 1억7000만명의 구독자를 확보하여 지배적인 미디어 플랫폼이 된 비디오 호스팅 서비스인 틱톡으로 이룰 수 있었던 성공을 꿈에도 상상조차 할 수 없었다. 틱톡은 코로나19, 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁, 하마스가 이스라엘을 상대로 벌이는 전쟁에 관한 허위정보를 퍼뜨리고 있다. 틱톡은 형편없는 교육을 받은 Z세대 “인플루언서들”에게 오사마 빈 라덴의 세계관을 주입하고 미국 국경을 불법으로 통과하는 방법을 담은 비디오를 확산시킨다. 한편 베이징의 위구르인들 및 티베트인들 박해, 홍콩에 보장되었던 권리의 박탈, 대만 협박에 관한 뉴스는 금지된다. 우리에게 부족하지 않은 미국의 분열과 불화는 틱톡의 알고리즘으로 과장되고 있다. 틱톡은 또한 미국인들에 관한 전례 없는 분량의 데이터를 수집하고 있는데 이런 데이터는 범죄 목적을 위해 고속처리될 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]