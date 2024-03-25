[WT논평] The abolition of nuclear weapons (2)

The folly of such thinking becomes clear if one considers what happens after an imagined nuclear disarmament is realized.



The accomplishment would merely be temporary. Consider Indian-Pakistani hostility. Pakistan has lost repeated skirmishes to its rival. It cannot match India’s superior military conventional capabilities.



It will immediately recognize that it must reconstitute its nuclear arsenal for the same reason it built it in the first place, which is to deter India.



It cannot do so sans a nuclear weapons capability. The same logic for reconstitution also relates to the India-Chinese and Russian-American pairs of rivals.



Nuclear weapons disarmament and abolition would counterintuitively weaken global security. In a nuclear weapons-free world, any rogue nation ? think Iran ? could constitute a small nuclear arsenal surreptitiously and emerge as the world’s extortionist nuclear power overnight.



Likewise, by imposing nuclear disarmament, we would have jeopardized South Korea’s security. Its citizens could awaken any morning and confront a newly nuclear-rearmed North Korea. This South Korea, however, would have no U.S. nuclear umbrella to protect it.



Any cost calculus reveals how inexpensive nuclear weapons are on a relative basis. Since conventional weapons do not convey the military capabilities of a nuclear arsenal, a nuclear-free military for the U.S. will not only be more expensive but will be less effective as well.



We would very much like to see worldwide complete nuclear disarmament. We just don’t consider it possible under current circumstances.

핵무기의 폐기(2) 데이비드 조너스(조지 워싱턴대 로스쿨 부교수) 상상의 핵무장 해제가 실현된 다음 어떤 사태가 벌어질 것인지 고려해 본다면 그런 생각이 어리석다는 것이 분명해진다. 핵무장 해제의 성취는 단지 일시적일 것이다. 인도와 파키스탄의 적대관계를 고려해 보자. 파키스탄은 경쟁국인 인도와의 소규모 전투에서 패배를 거듭했다. 파키스탄은 인도의 우월한 재래식 군사력의 상대가 될 수 없다. 파키스탄은 인도를 저지한다는 최초의 핵무기 제조 이유와 동일한 이유로 자국의 핵무기를 복원할 필요가 있다는 점을 즉각적으로 인식할 것이다. 파키스탄은 핵 무력 없이는 그렇게 할 수 없다. 양자 경쟁 관계인 인도와 중국, 러시아와 미국에도 마찬가지 논리가 관련된다. 직관과는 반대로 핵무장 해제와 핵무기 폐기는 세계의 안보를 약화시킬 것이다. 핵무기가 없는 세계에서는 가령 이란 같은 불량배 국가가 하룻밤 사이에 비밀리에 소형 핵무기를 만들어 세계를 약탈하는 핵 국가로 등장할 수 있다. 마찬가지로 핵무장 해제롤 시행함으로써 우리는 한국의 안보를 위협하게 될 것이다. 한국의 시민들은 어느 날 아침에 잠에서 깨어날 때 다시 새로 핵무장을 한 북한과 맞닥뜨릴 수 있다. 그러나 이런 한국은 자국을 보호하는 미국의 핵우산이 없는 상태에 직면할 것이다. 모든 비용계산은 상대적인 기반에서 핵무기가 대단히 저렴하다는 것을 밝혀준다. 재래식 무기는 핵무기의 각종 군사역량을 전달하지 않기 때문에 핵무기가 없는 미군은 더 많은 비용이 들어갈 뿐 아니라 효력 또한 감소할 것이다. 우리는 전 세계적인 완전한 핵무장 해제를 대단히 원할 것이다. 현재의 여러 가지 상황 아래서 우리는 핵무장 해제가 가능한 것으로 고려하지 않을 뿐이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △folly:어리석음 △hostility:전투, 적개심 △skirmish:소규모 충돌, 소규모 접전 △sans:없이 △relate to:관계가 있다 △counterintuitively:직관에 어긋나

