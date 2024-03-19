It’s worth reminding ourselves that just two years ago, the U.S. and its NATO allies expected Kyiv to fall in a matter of days after Russia launched its brutal invasion. Courageously defending their homeland, Ukraine’s soldiers defied the odds and are still in the fight.



Having already caused tens of thousands of deaths and billions of dollars worth of damage in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long list of war crimes includes kidnapping children, the massacre of civilians at Bucha.



Despite what you may have heard, Mr. Putin is losing this war. Ukraine has made Russia’s invading army pay a steep price already, with hundreds of thousands of casualties and thousands of destroyed tanks. Kyiv and some 80% of Ukrainian territory remain firmly in Ukraine’s control.



And U.S. support for Ukraine, which amounts to less than 5% of the Pentagon’s budget, is turbo-boosting America’s own defense industrial base, just when we need it most to deter other adversaries such as China and Iran.



The Ukraine invasion awakened NATO from its post-Cold War slumber. European NATO members are finally increasing their military spending to meet alliance targets. Finland and Sweden join the alliance in direct reaction to Russian aggression. NATO today is stronger and more cohesive than ever before. That’s winning.



By contrast, Russia is weaker now than ever before during Mr. Putin’s reign. The Russian president would like us to believe the fiction that he can carry on his horrific war indefinitely, but his own security services, military and population understand the devastation he has caused and the meager returns the war has brought.

푸틴은 이 전쟁에서 지고 있다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 불과 2년 전에 미국과 나토 동맹국들은 러시아가 야만적인 침공을 시작한 뒤 불과 며칠 만에 키이우가 함락될 것으로 예상했다. 용감하게 자기네 고국을 방어하고 있는 우크라이나 병사들은 불가능에 도전하여 아직도 싸우고 있다. 이미 수만 명의 사망자와 수십억 달러 가치의 손실을 우크라이나에서 초래한 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴의 기다란 전쟁범죄 목록 가운데는 어린이 유괴와 부차의 민간인 대량 학살이 포함된다. 당신이 무슨 이야기를 들었는지 모르겠으나 푸틴은 이 전쟁에서 지고 있다. 우크라이나는 러시아 침공군이 아주 비싼 대가를 이미 치르게 하여 수십만 명의 러시아군 사상자를 내고 수천 대의 전차를 파괴했다. 키이우와 대략 80%의 우크라이나 영토를 여전히 우크라이나가 굳게 장악하고 있다. 그리고 미국 국방부 예산의 5% 미만인 우크라이나에 대한 미국의 지원은, 우리가 중국과 이란 같은 다른 적들을 저지하기 위해 가장 필요한 시기에 미국 자체의 국방산업 기반을 부양하고 있다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공은 냉전 후 잠들었던 나토를 깨어나게 했다. 유럽의 나토 회원국들은 마침내 동맹의 목표에 맞추기 위해서 자기네 군사비 지출을 증가시키고 있다. 러시아의 침공에 대한 직접적인 반응으로 핀란드와 스웨덴이 나토동맹에 가입한다. 오늘날 나토는 그 어느 때보다 강력한 힘과 단결력을 보여주고 있다. 그것이 이기는 길이다. 그에 반해서 러시아는 푸틴이 통치하기 이전보다 지금 그 어느 때보다 약해지고 있다. 러시아 대통령은 그가 이 참혹한 전쟁을 무한정 지속할 수 있다는 허구를 우리가 믿도록 만들고 싶지만 그의 안보 당국들과 군부 및 국민은 그가 초래한 대규모 손실과 전쟁으로 얻은 하찮은 성과를 알고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

