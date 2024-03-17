[WT논평] Major geopolitical issues (1)

In the 1990s, over one million North Koreans died of starvation. People in North Korea were eating grass and the bark of trees due to extreme food scarcity. The United Nations recently reported that some people in Gaza are eating grass also due to extreme food scarcity.



Over the past three decades, the situation has worsened in these and other countries, as the United Nations and other international organizations have been unable to prevent and eventually resolve wars and power grabs and have been unable to provide the food, water, and fuel for the 700 million people living in extreme poverty, according to the World Bank.



Over 40% of the population in North Korea is malnourished, with annual reports of food scarcity, inadequate pharmaceuticals and a weak health care system.



This is even though North Korea has a sizeable arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, capable of delivering nuclear weapons to targets as far as 15,000 kilometers.



North Korea’s recent embrace of Russia and support of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, providing them with artillery shells and ballistic missiles, has further alienated Pyongyang from many in the international community sympathetic to the plight of the North Korean people.



The situation for the people in Gaza is bleak as the Israeli Defense Forces continue their campaign in Gaza, with Palestinians risking their lives to find food, water, and other necessities.



Russia continues with its brutal invasion of Ukraine, threatening to use nuclear weapons; North Korea continues building more nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles while embracing a revanchist Russia and neglecting the humanitarian needs of its own people.

주요 국제 현안 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 1990년대에 100만명이 넘는 북한 주민들이 굶어 죽었다. 북한 주민들은 극도의 식량 부족으로 인해서 풀과 나무 껍질을 먹었다. 마찬가지로 극도의 식량 부족 때문에 가자의 일부 주민들이 풀을 먹고 있다고 유엔이 최근에 보고했다. 세계은행에 따르면, 유엔과 여타 국제기구들이 전쟁과 권력장악을 통한 강탈을 결국 방지하여 극도의 빈곤 속에 사는 7억명의 사람들에게 식량, 물, 연료를 공급할 능력이 없었기 때문에 이런 나라들과 다른 몇몇 나라에서 지난 30년 이상 상황이 악화되었다. 북한의 식량 부족과 불충분한 의약품 및 취약한 의료체제가 매년 보고되는 가운데 인구의 40% 이상은 영양부족에 시달리고 있다. 최대 1만5000㎞ 거리의 목표물을 표적으로 삼을 수 있는 핵무기와 탄도미사일을 북한이 상당히 많이 보유하고 있음에도 불구하고 북한의 내부 상황은 이렇다. 북한이 최근 러시아를 포용하고 블라디미르 푸틴의 우크라이나 침공을 지원하여 러시아에 포탄과 탄도미사일을 제공함으로써, 북한 주민들의 상태에 동정적인 국제사회의 다수 사람들과 평양의 거리를 더욱 멀어지게 만들었다. 이스라엘 국방군이 가자 전쟁을 지속하여 팔레스타인 주민들이 식량과 물 및 다른 생활필수품을 찾기 위해 생명의 위험을 무릅쓰는 가운데 가자 주민들의 형편은 암담하다. 러시아는 야만적인 우크라이나 침공을 계속하면서 핵무기를 사용하겠다고 위협한다. 과거의 영토를 회복하겠다고 나서서 자기네 국민의 각종 인도적인 필요 사항을 무시하고 있는 러시아를 포용하는 가운데 북한은 더 많은 핵무기와 탄도미사일을 계속 만들고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △scarcity:부족, 결핍 △power grab:권력 장악을 통한 강탈 △revanchist:영토회복주의의 △sizeable:꽤 많은 △alienate:멀어지게 만들다

