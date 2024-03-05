[WT논평] Iran is enabling Russian aggression

The U.S. has scored significant tactical wins in the struggle against Tehran. But Washington has never managed to fully deter Iran.



Iran has never altered its strategy of avoiding a direct war with the U.S., while creating strategic depth by funding and arming its proxy terrorist allies in the Gaza Strip, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.



Iran is enabling Russian aggression. Iran is also moving ever closer to obtaining its own nuclear bomb, with a large stockpile of enriched uranium and an extensive ballistic missile program.



Amid the war in Gaza, Iran has used its proxies to raise the cost of international trade and to pressure its Sunni adversaries in the Persian Gulf, whose populations are pro-Palestinian but whose governments covet good relations with Washington.



Failure to deter Iran undermines America’s ability to conduct counterterrorism operations with our allies and ensure freedom of navigation in the Middle East’s strategic waterways.



There is no appeasing a state sponsor of terrorism. Instead, the U.S. should aggressively target Iran’s economy, internal instability and regional allies.



Iranian protesters who braved government repression have been heard shouting “no money to Hezbollah, no Palestine.” The U.S. should employ our considerable soft power to aid anti-regime forces and target the Iranian regime’s fear of freedom and democracy.



The U.S. should not take anything off the table in this fight, including strikes on IRGC leadership and targets in Iran. The U.S. should also cut IRGC logistical ties to Iran’s proxy groups as well.

이란은 러시아의 침략을 가능케 한다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 미국은 테헤란과의 투쟁에서 여러 차례 현저한 전략적 승리를 거두었다. 그러나 워싱턴은 이란을 완전히 저지하는 데 성공한 적이 없다. 이란은 자기네 동맹세력인 가자 지구, 이라크, 레바논, 시리아, 예멘의 앞잡이 테러분자들에게 자금과 무기를 제공함으로써 전략을 깊이 있게 만드는 가운데 미국과의 직접적인 전쟁을 회피하는 전략을 변경한 적이 없다. 이란은 러시아의 침략을 가능케 하고 있다. 이란은 또한 대량의 농축 우라늄을 비축하고 대규모의 탄도미사일 계획을 추진함으로써 자체 생산한 핵무기 조달에 한발 더 다가가고 있다. 가자의 전쟁이 진행되고 있는 가운데 이란은 자기네 앞잡이들을 이용하여 국제 무역의 비용을 올리고 페르시아만의 적국들인 수니파 국가들에 압력을 가하고 있다. 이 수니파 국가들의 국민들은 팔레스타인 사람들을 지지하지만 정부들은 워싱턴과의 좋은 관계를 간절히 바란다. 이란을 저지하는 데 실패할 경우, 우리 동맹국들과 벌이는 대테러 작전과 중동의 몇몇 전략적인 바닷길에서 항행의 자유를 보장하는 미국의 역량이 약화된다. 테러를 지원하는 국가들에 유화정책을 써서는 안 된다. 대신 미국은 이란의 경제와 내부 불안 및 역내 이란의 동맹 세력들을 적극적으로 표적으로 삼아야 한다. 정부의 탄압에 용감하게 맞서 항의 시위를 벌였던 이란 사람들이 “헤즈볼라와 팔레스타인에 돈을 주지 말라”고 외치는 소리를 들을 수 있었다.” 미국은 이란 정권에 반대하는 세력들을 돕고 자유와 민주주의에 대한 이란 정권의 공포를 표적으로 삼기 위해서 우리의 소프트파워 역량을 상당한 수준으로 동원해야 한다. 미국은 이란과의 싸움에서 이란 혁명수비대 지도부와 이란 내 표적들을 타격하는 것을 포함한 어떤 방법도 고려대상에서 제외해서는 안 된다. 미국은 또한 앞잡이 단체들과 이란 혁명수비대의 병참 관계를 끊어야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

