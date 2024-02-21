People demonstrate to support Julian Assange, Tuesday , Feb.20, 2024 in Paris. Julian Assange's lawyers opened a final U.K. legal challenge Tuesday in London to stop the WikiLeaks founder from being sent to the United States to face spying charges, arguing that American authorities are seeking to punish him for exposing serious criminal acts by the U.S. state (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla) 20일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 시민들이 ‘위키리크스’ 설립자인 줄리언 어산지의 석방을 촉구하는 시위를 하고 있다. 영국 고등법원에서 이날 어산지의 미국 송환 여부를 결정하는 마지막 재판이 시작되자 유럽 각 지역에서 어산지를 지지하는 집회가 열렸다. 어산지는 미국의 이라크·아프가니스탄 전쟁 관련 보고서, 국무부 외교 기밀문서 등을 위키리크스 사이트에 폭로해 파문을 일으켰다. <연합> [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]