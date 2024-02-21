[WT논평] America’s security position in the Pacific

It has been about 80 years since the Gilbert and Marshall Islands campaign, a bloody struggle against Japan that cost thousands of Americans their lives. Today, Congress is poised to squander their sacrifice for freedom by granting China a opportunity to severely undermine America’s security position in the Pacific.



At issue are three long-standing, bilateral Compact of Free Association agreements between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau. In exchange for modest financial assistance, each agreement grants the U.S. strategic denial rights and defense exclusivity with these nations.



Strategic denial rights allow the U.S. to unilaterally block the Chinese, or any other military, from entering the countries covered by the compacts. Exclusive defense rights allow the U.S. to access compact waters and to construct military sites on the first and second island chains.



These facilities could prove critical in a possible defense of Taiwan or in protecting and resupplying our Japanese, Korean and Filipino allies in the event of a conflict with China.



Failing to renew the compacts leaves the U.S. less safe and raises major doubts about America’s ability to fund its key priorities and support its key allies in the Indo-Pacific. To nobody’s surprise, China is ready to pounce if the compact provisions expire.



To avoid handing China a major strategic victory, Congress must find a way to fund the compacts. Time is not on America’s side.



There may be no other agreement in the world that matches the value that these three Pacific states offer the United States.

미국의 태평양 내 안보 입지 앤드루 J 하딩(헤리티지재단 연구원) 수많은 미국인의 생명을 대가로 바쳐 일본에 맞섰던 유혈투쟁인 길버트 군도 및 마셜 군도 전쟁 이후 대략 80년이 되었다. 오늘날 미국 의회는 태평양에서 미국의 안보를 심각하게 약화시키는 기회를 중국에 허용함으로써 자유를 위한 그들의 희생을 헛되이 하기 직전에 있다. 문제가 되고 있는 것은 미국과 미크로네시아 연방, 마셜 군도, 팔라우공화국 사이에 맺은 장기 조약인 상호자유연합 협정이다. 그리 대단하지 않은 재정 지원의 대가로 각각의 협정은 미국에 전략적인 접근 거부권과 이들 국가와의 독점적인 방어를 허용한다. 전략적 접근 거부권은 미국이 중국 혹은 다른 어떤 군대가 협정의 적용을 받는 나라에 진입하는 행위를 일방적으로 막는 것을 허용한다. 독점적인 방어권은 미국이 협정의 적용을 받는 해역에 접근하고 제1 및 제2 열도선에 군사기지를 건설하는 행위를 허용한다. 이런 시설들은 중국과의 무력 충돌이 일어나는 경우 가능한 대만 방어나 혹은 우리의 동맹국들인 일본, 한국, 필리핀을 보호하고 재보급을 해 주는 데 있어서 중요성이 입증될 수 있다. 협정의 갱신에 실패할 경우 미국은 덜 안전해지고 핵심 우선 정책에 자금을 배정하고 인도태평양의 핵심적인 미국 우방국들을 지원하는 미국의 역량에 대해 커다란 의구심을 불러일으킨다. 만약 이 협정의 조항들이 시한 만료될 경우 중국이 덮칠 준비를 하고 있다는 사실은 놀라운 사실이 못 된다. 중국에 중요한 전략적 승리를 넘겨주는 것을 피하기 위해 미국 의회는 이 협정에 대한 자금 조달 방법을 찾아야 한다. 시간은 미국의 편이 아니다. 이 3개 태평양 국가들이 미국에 제공하는 가치에 필적할 만한 협정은 세계에 달리 없을 것이다.

