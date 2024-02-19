도로 점거한 인도 농부들 최저 가격 보장 요구 시위

Farmers gather beside their makeshift tents set-up on tractors during a protest to demand minimum crop prices, near the Haryana-Punjab state border at Shambhu in Patiala district about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of New Delhi on February 18, 2024. Thousands of Indian farmers this week launched what they have dubbed "Delhi Chalo", or "March to Delhi", to demand a law to fix a minimum price for their crops, in addition to other concessions including the waiving of loans. Protestors relaxed inside their tractors on February 15, as they awaited orders from leaders to advance on the capital, vowing they'd last longer than the police currently blocking their route. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)/2024-02-19 01:56:58/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 18일(현지시간) 인도 농부들이 수도 뉴델리에서 북쪽으로 약 200㎞ 떨어진 파티알라시의 한 도로를 트랙터 등으로 점거한 채 나렌드라 모디 총리의 농산물 최저 가격 보장 공약 이행을 촉구하는 시위를 벌이고 있다. <연합> [ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]