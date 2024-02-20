[WT논평] A plot to destroy America (2)

The U.S. and Israel will be forced to fight wars on multiple fronts against a growing tide of pro-Palestinian world opinion. Large masses of Palestinians in the U.S. will launch protests designed to turn American public opinion against Israel.



Russia loves this Iranian gambit because it distracts the U.S. from the Ukrainian theater. China loves it because it forces the U.S. military to fight a multifront war at sea and on the enemy’s turf, far from American soil. This further reduces the probability America will intervene if Mr. Xi makes his final move on Taiwan.



Such a Taiwan invasion may indeed be Step 3 of the plot. If the U.S. continues to drain the Pentagon’s arsenal at current rates and spreads its troops and fleets thin around the world, it will not be able to credibly respond in a timely manner 7,000 miles away to a Chinese armada crossing the Taiwan Strait backed by thousands of Chinese missiles on the mainland and hundreds of nuclear-tipped Chinese submarines in the East and South China seas.



Meanwhile, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un will be as happy with this plot. “Rocket Man” will be raking in hard cash, selling weapons.



As a final part of this plot to destroy America, China will send thousands of military-age men across the unsecured Mexican border into the U.S. Iran will likewise swarm Islamic terrorists through Mexico into the U.S. These sleeper cells can be awakened at any time to help deliver the coup de grace.



China, Russia, Iran and North Korea will use their formidable cyber warfare capabilities to destabilize America’s presidential election aiming at the defeat of the one man who might eventually stop them: Donald Trump.

미국을 파괴하는 음모 (2) 피터 나바로(칼럼니스트) 미국과 이스라엘은 세계적으로 높아가는 친팔레스타인 여론에 맞서서 다수의 전선에서 전쟁을 치르지 않을 수 없게 될 것이다. 미국의 대규모 팔레스타인 대중 집단들은 미국의 여론을 이스라엘에 반대하는 방향으로 돌리기 위해 고안된 항의시위를 시작할 것이다. 미국의 관심을 우크라이나 전역에서 중동으로 돌리기 때문에 러시아는 이란의 이런 한 수를 반길 것이다. 미국 군대가 미국 땅에서 멀리 떨어진 바다와 적의 영역에 전선이 형성된 다수의 전쟁에서 싸우지 않을 수 없도록 만들기 때문에 중국은 이를 반긴다. 만약 시진핑이 대만에 대한 마지막 조치를 취할 경우 이는 미국이 개입할 가능성을 더욱 줄이게 된다. 그러한 대만 침공은 음모의 사실상 제3단계가 될 것이다. 만약 미국이 현재의 비율로 국방부의 무기고를 계속 고갈시키고 병력과 함대를 전 세계적으로 성글게 전개할 경우 중국 본토의 미사일 수천 기와 동중국해 및 남중국해의 핵탄두 미사일을 탑재한 중국 잠수함들의 지원 아래 대만해협을 건너는 1만1200㎞ 밖의 중국 함대에 시의적절한 방식으로 신뢰할 만하게 대응하는 것은 불가능할 것이다. 한편 북한의 김정은은 이 음모를 반길 것이다. ‘로켓 맨’은 무기를 팔아 현금을 벌어들일 것이다. 미국을 파괴하려는 이 음모의 마지막 부분으로 중국은 군 입대 연령의 남자 수천 명을 보안이 허술한 멕시코 국경을 통과시켜 미국 안으로 들여보낼 것이다. 마찬가지로 이란은 멕시코를 통해 다수의 이슬람 테러분자들을 미국 안으로 보낼 것이다. 이런 이민자 출신의 잠복 스파이 조직원들은 미국에 최후의 일격을 가하는 것을 돕기 위해 어느 때이고 일깨워질 수 있다. 결국 그들을 정지시킬 가능성이 있는 한 사람인 도널드 트럼프를 패배시킬 목적으로 중국, 러시아, 이란, 북한은 막강한 자기네 사이버 전쟁 역량을 이용하여 미국 대통령 선거를 불안정하게 만들 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △distract:주의를 딴 데로 돌리다 △credibly:확실히, 믿을 만하게 △spread thin:얇게 펴다, 엷게 펴다, 부족해지다 △unsecured:확실히 잠겨 있지 않은 △sleeper cell:이민자 출신의 잠복 스파이

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]