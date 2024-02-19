[WT논평] A plot to destroy America (1)

Suppose China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Ali Khamenei and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un got together to plot the destruction of America. How might these dictators and evildoers proceed?



Putin might offer as Step 1 a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Putin knows that President Biden will immediately support Ukraine with massive military and financial aid.



This, in turn, will begin to strategically drain the U.S. military’s arsenal of democracy while driving America further into its increasingly crippling debt.



Of course, any zeal for Ukraine will fade in the long run, both in an America fed up with foreign wars. In the short run fellow plotter China, along with nonaligned countries such as India, will buy enough oil to fund Mr. Putin’s war machine.



China will, of course, use its veto power to shield Russia from any interference by the U.N. Security Council. Mr. Xi knows a successful Russian invasion, unhindered by U.N. opprobrium, will make it much easier for him to invade Taiwan.



Step 2 of the “box America in” plot might involve an Iranian attack on Israel via proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. This attack would come at a decent interval after Russia’s Ukraine invasion, when the U.S. is starting to feel both the financial pressure of funding Ukraine and the physical drain on its dwindling arsenal of missiles, tanks, bombs and ammunition.



After an initial Hamas attack, Hezbollah will begin attacking from Lebanon, stretching out Israeli forces. Iran will then task the Houthis with disrupting Red Sea shipping and thereby further strain America’s Middle East fleet while Iran itself will escalate its terrorist attacks on U.S. bases in the region.

미국을 파괴하는 음모 (1) 피터 나바로(칼럼니스트) 중국의 시진핑과 러시아의 블라디미르 푸틴 및 이란의 알리 하메네이와 북한의 김정은이 미국을 파괴하는 음모를 함께 한다고 가정해보자. 독재와 악행을 일삼는 이자들은 어떻게 일을 진행할까. 푸틴은 러시아의 우크라이나 침공을 제1단계로 제안할 것이다. 바이든이 즉각 우크라이나에 대규모 군사 및 재정 지원을 하리란 것을 그는 안다. 이것은 결국 미국에 심각한 손상을 주는 부채의 증가를 더욱 촉진하는 한편 미국 군부의 민주주의의 무기고를 전략적으로 고갈시키기 시작할 것이다. 물론 장기적으로는, 해외의 여러 전쟁에 지친 미국 내에서 우크라이나에 대해 느꼈던 어느 정도의 열의 또한 사라질 것이다. 단기적으로는 공모자인 중국이 인도와 같은 비동맹 국가들과 함께 석유를 충분히 사들여 푸틴의 전쟁 기계에 자금을 공급할 것이다. 물론 중국은 유엔 안전보장이사회의 모든 간섭으로부터 러시아를 보호하기 위해서 거부권을 사용할 것이다. 유엔의 맹렬한 비난에 방해받지 않는 러시아의 성공적인 침공이 그의 대만 침공을 훨씬 쉽게 만들 것이란 점을 시진핑은 안다. 음모로 “미국을 가두는” 제2단계는 하마스, 헤즈볼라, 후티 반군 같은 앞잡이들을 동원한 이란의 이스라엘 공격을 수반할 것이다. 이 공격은 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 후 적절한 간격을 두고 이루어질 것이다. 이때쯤 미국은 우크라이나에 대한 자금 지원의 재정적 압박과 줄어드는 미사일과 탱크 및 포탄과 탄약의 물리적인 고갈의 압박을 느끼기 시작한다. 하마스가 1차 공격을 한 다음 헤즈볼라가 레바논에서 공격을 시작하여 이스라엘의 군사력이 넓게 펼쳐지도록 할 것이다. 이어 이란은 후티 반군에게 홍해의 선박 운항을 방해하는 임무를 줄 것이며 이를 통해 미국의 중동함대에 추가 압박을 가하는 한편 이란 자신은 역내의 미군 기지에 대한 테러 공격을 증가시킬 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

