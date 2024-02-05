[WT논평] China’s Big Brother intelligence apparatus (2)

There is arguably no greater contrast between the free and open U.S. democracy and Mr. Xi’s top-down dictatorship than in the comparison between how each system allows its citizens to access information and how each allows them to engage with one another.



Now in his unprecedented third term after amending the Chinese Constitution, Mr. Xi continues to place loyal party cadres in the country’s top bureaucratic posts and to spy aggressively on enemies at home and abroad.



His goal is to transform China into the world’s dominant military and commercial power through an aggressive foreign policy designed to eliminate any economic or technological dependence on the West.



In China, there is no free and open exchange of ideas, no room to dissent from Mr. Xi’s uncompromising Communist Party line, and no free market where individuals can make their own decisions and pursue their own innovations.



That’s why Mr. Xi must rely on his powerful intelligence services to steal valuable Western intellectual property, which China desperately needs but is incapable of developing on its own.



And now U.S. companies are squarely in the crosshairs of China’s Big Brother intelligence apparatus.



This past April, the National People’s Congress updated the country’s anti-espionage law to require that Chinese citizens report any suspicion of espionage to security agencies. U.S. businesses must now assume all Chinese nationals will cooperate with their country’s intelligence agencies ― because they have no choice.



This is the new reality about doing business with Chinese companies.

중국의 빅브러더 정보기구 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 각각의 제도가 자기네 시민들이 정보에 접근하고 상호 조직을 이루도록 각기 허용하는 방식 사이의 비교 면에서, 자유롭고 개방된 미국의 민주주의 체제와 시진핑의 상명하복식 독재체제 사이의 커다란 대비가 틀림없이 가장 클 것이다. 중국의 헌법을 고친 다음 지금 그의 전례 없는 3기 연임에 들어간 시진핑은 나라의 최고위 관료 직책에 충성스러운 당 간부들을 배치하고 국내외의 적들에 대한 적극적인 첩보 활동을 계속하고 있다. 그의 목표는 서방에 대한 모든 경제 및 기술 의존을 제거하기 위해 고안된 공격적인 외교 정책을 통해서 중국을 세계를 지배하는 군사 및 상업 강대국으로 변모시키는 것이다. 중국에서는 아이디어의 자유롭고 공개적인 교환, 시진핑의 비타협적인 공산당 노선에 대한 반대의 여지, 개인들이 스스로 결정을 내리고 기술 개혁을 추구할 수 있는 자유시장이 존재하지 않는다. 시진핑이 소중한 서방의 지적 재산을 도둑질하기 위해서 강력한 정보기관들에 의존하지 않을 수 없는 까닭이 거기에 있다. 그런 재산은 중국에 절박하게 필요하지만 자체적으로 개발이 불가능하다. 그리고 지금 미국 회사들은 중국의 빅브러더 정보기관의 조준선 안에 정확하게 놓여 있다. 지난 4월 전국인민대표대회는 중국의 반간첩법을 개정하여 중국 시민들이 간첩 행위로 의심되는 모든 활동을 보안 기관에 보고하도록 의무화했다. 미국 기업들은 이제 중국 국적을 가진 모든 사람이 중국의 정보기관들과 협력할 것으로 가정해야 한다. 왜냐하면 그들은 다른 선택이 없기 때문이다. 이것이 미국을 비롯한 서방의 기업들이 중국 회사들과 사업을 같이하는 새로운 현실이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △arguably: 주장하건대, 거의 틀림없이 △engagewith one another: 서로 맞물리는, 서로 엮이는 △uncompromising: 단호한, 타협하지 않는 △quarely: 정확히, 똑바로

