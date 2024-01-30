[WT논평] The demographic clock is ticking (3)

Whenever a leader like French President Emmanuel Macron tries to raise it, all hell breaks loose. Progressives tell us how working longer may be fine for the Acela class doing corporate deals and sitting in front of computers, but cleaning ladies can’t be on their knees into their 70s.



The Japanese faced the problems of an aging population and declining workforce sooner and have sustained per-capita incomes by accepting immigrants from poorer nations, working smarter - redesigning physical tasks so that older workers could do them - and flexing their superior acumen with robotics. Those could beat the cleaning ladies’ arthritis too.



For the inexorably increasing share of workers in front of computer screens, problems with focus, memory and processing speed ? some form of mental decline - caused by early-stage dementia is the challenge to working longer.



Until now, treatments have focused on removing plaque from the brain after dementia begins. But medical researchers are closing in on the equivalent of statins, which often cut off heart disease before it can develop, for the brain. We could take these medications in our 50s to keep us working at near top level well into our 70s.



In modern societies based on intellectual as opposed to physical labor, children cost too much to raise and educate. Once women start pursuing careersm, one-child and childless marriages are becoming more prevalent.



Schools and universities simply take too long and use too many resources to educate the young. We need to bring forward vocational and professional training to start earlier in schools. By extending the working life at each end, we can manage an aging population and prosper quite effectively.

인구시계는 째깍거린다 (3) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 프랑스 대통령 에마뉘엘 마크롱 같은 지도자가 정년연장을 시도할 때마다 혼란이 야기된다. 정년연장이 아셀라 계급이 컴퓨터 앞에 앉아서 기업 거래를 하는 데는 좋을지 모르지만, 여자 청소부들은 70대까지 지친 몸으로 일할 수 없다고 진보주의자들은 우리에게 말한다. 남보다 빨리 인구 노령화 및 근로인력 감소 문제에 직면한 일본인들은 빈국 출신 이민을 받아들이고 육체적인 업무를 재설계하여 고령 근로자들이 일할 수 있도록 더욱 현명한 업무개선을 하고 우월한 로봇공학의 업무감각을 과시함으로써 1인당 국민소득을 유지했다. 컴퓨터 화면 앞에서 일하는 근로자들의 비율이 가차 없이 증가하자 치매 초기 단계에서 생기는 집중, 기억, 처리속도와 관련된 문제(지적 능력 감소의 일부 형태)들이 정년연장을 어렵게 하는 과제가 되고 있다. 지금까지 각종 치료법은 치매가 시작된 다음 뇌에서 혈관 내 퇴적물을 제거하는 데 초점을 맞추었다. 그러나 의료 연구자들은, 심장질환이 생기기 전에 흔히 치료하는 스타틴에 해당하는 것을 뇌질환 용으로 개발하는 데 접근하고 있다. 우리는 70대가 훨씬 지나도 최고수준에 가까운 업무능력을 유지할 수 있도록 50대에 이런 약물치료를 받을 수 있다. 육체노동에 반대되는 지적노동에 바탕을 두고 있는 현대사회에서는 자녀를 키우고 교육하는 데 너무 많은 돈이 들어간다. 일단 여자들이 출세제일주의를 따르기 시작하면 한 자녀 및 무자녀 결혼이 더욱 보편화된다. 각급 학교와 대학교는 청년 교육을 위해 단순히 너무 오래 걸리고 너무 많은 지원을 사용한다. 우리는 학교에서 조기에 시작하는 일반직 및 전문직 훈련을 제시할 필요가 있다. 앞뒤로 정년을 연장함으로써 우리는 인구 노령화 및 번영을 아주 효과적으로 관리할 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

