[WT논평] The demographic clock is ticking (2)

Panic about apocalyptic trends and alchemists solutions plague civilization because the people who like to alarm us - tunnel-visioned academics and pundits - are captive to thinking about the world 25 or 50 years hence in terms of the technologies and social arrangements now or aspirations that fit their political agendas.



Until the early 19th century, economic growth was largely determined by population growth - the productivity gained by the wheel, three-part plough, etc., were gradual and absorbed into paying for the monuments and follies of religion and autocracy - cathedrals, palaces and armies.



Only with the Age of Invention, Industrial Revolution and widespread development of modern capitalism and banking to hold money accountable for its uses did we see economic growth per capita take off and the emergence of a large empowered middle class - first in the West and now increasingly elsewhere.



At once, accelerating technological advancement and labor force growth determined economic growth, and nowadays we don’t need an ever-expanding or steady global population to live well and confront climate change, pandemics and the machinations of dictators.



The global headcount now stands at 8 billion and will peak above 10 billion late in this century. To raise the half of humanity living in poverty with the requisite goods and energy use and avert raising sea levels enough to sink Australia, two things appear certain: People have to work longer, and a smaller population consuming fewer resources would help.



The male retirement age, as defined by full government benefits in China, the U.S. and Europe, ranges between 60 and 67.

인구시계는 째깍거린다 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 종말론적인 추세에 대한 공포와 연금술 같은 해결책이 문명을 괴롭힌다. 왜냐하면 우리에게 겁을 주기를 좋아하는 사람들 즉 시야가 좁은 학자들과 전문가들은 앞으로 대략 25년이나 혹은 50년의 기간을 기술적인 측면과 지금의 사회적 대처방안 혹은 그들의 정치적 목적에 맞는 소망에 입각한 사고방식에 사로잡혀 있기 때문이다. 19세기 초까지만 해도 경제성장은 대부분 인구 증가에 의해 결정되었다. 바퀴와 세 날 쟁기 등에 의해 얻어진 점진적인 생산성은 성당과 궁전 및 군대 등 기념건축물과 종교 및 귀족제도의 어리석은 행동 속으로 흡수되었다. 발명 및 산업혁명의 시대와 돈의 사용에 책임을 지는 현대 자본주의 및 금융제도의 광범한 개발과 더불어 우리는 1인당 경제성장이 본격적으로 시작되고 사회적 힘을 지닌 대규모 중산층의 등장을 보게 된다. 처음에는 서방에서 시작되어 지금은 갈수록 여타 지역으로 퍼지고 있다. 그와 동시에 가속화된 기술발전 및 노동력 성장이 경제성장을 결정했고 오늘날 우리는 잘 살면서 기후변화와 팬데믹 및 독재자들의 교묘한 술책에 맞서기 위해서 세계 인구를 지속적으로 계속 확장시킬 필요가 없다. 세계의 인구는 지금 80억명이며 이번 세기 말에 절정에 도달하여 100억명을 넘길 것이다. 필요한 상품과 에너지 사용을 통해서 빈곤 속에 사는 인류 인구의 절반을 가난에서 구하고 오스트레일리아를 침몰시키기에 충분한 해수면 상승을 피하기 위해서는 2가지 선택이 분명해 보인다. 사람들이 더 오래 일을 하고 인구가 줄어서 각종 자원을 더 적게 소비하는 것이 도움이 될 것이다. 중국과 미국 및 유럽에서 정부의 완전한 복지제도가 규정하고 있는 남자의 은퇴연령은 60세에서 67세 사이의 범위에 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △apocalyptic:종말론적인 △arrangement:방식, 준비, 마련 △tunnel-visioned:편협한, 시야가 매우 좁은 △machination:교묘한 술책 △define:규정하다, 정의하다

