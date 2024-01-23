[WT논평] The West needs a new trade system

Models of comparative advantage teach that international trade among nations should increase as commercial barriers are reduced - the World Trade Organization and other international institutions enabled that - but then plateau below complete specialization.



Even before Mr. Trump’s and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s nationalism emerged, the accelerated expansion of global commerce ended. Markets are inclined to overshoot, so a modest pullback was inevitable.



China has seized outsized market share from textiles to solar panels and threatens to become an export juggernaut in electric vehicles through protectionist industrial policies.



Autocrats blunder Russia into stalemate in Ukraine and China into the jaws of America’s export embargoes on technology with military applications and machinery for advanced chipmaking.



Like 1930s dictators, Mr. Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin invested in armies instead of social infrastructure. Shortages of hospital beds and medicines in the face of COVID-19 bear witness to Mr. Xi’s obsessions.



With Russia and China as members and headed by advocates of enhanced market access for developing nations without comparable commitments for liberalization, the WTO has become an obstacle for progress.



Now the West needs to build a new trade system - for example, one with the Trans-Pacific Partnership as its hub - to ensure their industrial policies generate mutual benefit and confront the demonic threats to prosperity and civilization posed by Russia and China.

서방은 새 무역체제가 필요하다 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 비교 우위 모델은 상업의 각종 장애가 줄어들수록(세계무역기구와 다른 국제기관들이 그것을 가능케 했다) 국가 간의 국제무역이 증가하지만 이어서 완전한 전문화의 아래 수준으로 정체상태를 나타낸다는 것을 가르쳐 준다. 트럼프와 중국 국가주석 시진핑의 민족주의가 나타나기 이전에도 세계의 상업활동의 가속적인 확대는 끝난 상태였다. 여러 시장은 과잉성장하는 경향이 있으므로 따라서 약간의 후퇴는 불가피했다. 중국은 직물에서부터 태양전지판에 이르기까지 특대의 시장 점유율을 차지했고 일련의 보호주의적인 산업정책을 통해서 전기차량 분야에서 수출의 거대강국이 되려고 위협한다. 독재자들이 우크라이나에서 러시아를 전쟁의 교착상태에 빠뜨리고 군사 분야의 응용이 가능한 기술과 첨단 반도체 생산용 기계에 대한 미국의 수출 금지의 턱 안으로 중국을 밀어넣는 실수를 범하고 있다. 제2차 세계대전 직전인 1930년대의 독재자들과 마찬가지로 시진핑과 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴은 자국의 사회 인프라 대신에 군대에 투자했다. 코로나19가 만연하는 사태에 직면하여 병원의 침대와 각종 의약품이 부족한 사태는 시진핑의 집착을 증언한다. 러시아와 중국은 개발도상국들의 시장접근 향상을 옹호하는 자들이 이끄는 국가들이며 그에 비할 만한 국제무역의 자유화 약속을 하지 않고 있다. 이런 상황에서 두 나라가 회원국으로 참여하고 있는 세계무역기구는 국제무역 발전의 장애물이 되었다. 지금의 상황에서 서방세계 국가들은 자기네 산업정책들이 상호 이익을 내고 러시아 및 중국이 제기한 번영과 문명에 대한 일련의 악마적인 위협에 대항하도록 만전을 기하기 위해서, 예컨대 환태평양 전략적 경제 동반자 협정과 같은 무역동맹 체제에 입각한 새로운 국제적인 무역체제를 구축할 필요가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

