[WT논평] To prepare for the threat North Korea poses (1)

While the world’s eyes are focused on Israel and Ukraine and the United States considers its role in assisting our allies, we cannot lose sight of the entirety of the threat landscape that the United States faces.



Specifically, our government must not be so distracted that it fails to prepare for the threat North Korea poses as it continues to ramp up its weapons development ? a process that has included more than 100 missile launches since the start of 2022.



Just last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launched two new ballistic missiles, and national security adviser Jake Sullivan indicated that the U.S. and its allies in the region expect North Korea to increase weapons demonstrations and threats in 2024, possibly including the country’s seventh nuclear test.



The persistent missile tests conducted by Pyongyang, coupled with the deranged intentions of the country’s dictator, pose a direct threat not only to the stability of the Korean Peninsula but also to global security and the U.S. homeland.



Mr. Kim has demonstrated time and again an obsession with missile capability and consistently disregards international norms with his antics and frequent test launches.



These provocations can no longer be brushed aside as posturing by the murderous regime, given that a nuclear-armed North Korea capable of striking targets far beyond its borders is a more than worrisome reality.



Recent tests by the North Koreans have shown advancements in both intermediate-range and intercontinental ballistic missiles, which raises the alarm for nations within striking distance. That includes the United States, its territories, and military installations across the region.

북한이 제기하는 위협에 대비하기 (1) 아널드 퍼내로(칼럼니스트) 세계의 눈이 이스라엘 및 우크라이나에 초점을 맞추고 미국은 우리 동맹국들을 지원하는 역할을 고려하고 있는 가운데 우리는 미국이 직면하고 있는 위협의 전체적인 상황을 망각할 수 없다. 특히 우리 정부의 주의력이 아주 산만해져서 북한이 무기 개발을 계속 강화하는 가운데 북한이 제기하는 위협에 대비하는 데 실패해서는 안 된다. 북한의 무기 개발 과정에는 2022년이 시작된 이후 100차례가 넘는 미사일 발사가 포함된다. 바로 지난달에 북한 지도자 김정은은 2기의 새로운 탄도미사일을 발사했고 국가안보보좌관 제이크 설리번은 미국 및 역내의 미국 동맹국들이 북한의 무기 시위와 위협이 2024년에 증가할 것으로 예상하고 있음을 지적했는데 그 가운데는 북한의 7차 핵실험이 포함될 가능성이 있다. 평양이 끈질기게 계속 실시해온 미사일 실험은 이 나라 독재자의 비정상적인 의도와 더불어서 한반도의 안정뿐 아니라 세계 안보 및 미국 본토에 대한 직접적인 위협까지 제기한다. 김정은은 미사일 역량에 대한 집념을 반복해서 드러내 왔고 일련의 위험한 행동과 잦은 발사 실험으로 국제적인 규범을 계속 무시해 왔다. 핵으로 무장한 북한이 자국의 국경 너머 멀리 있는 표적을 타격할 수 있는 능력이 우려되는 현실을 넘어선 사실에 비추어볼 때, 사람을 죽이려드는 북한 정권의 자세에서 나오는 이런 일련의 도발 행위를 더 이상 외면할 수 없다. 최근 북한이 실시한 일련의 실험은 중거리 미사일과 대륙간탄도미사일 양쪽의 개량을 보여주었는데 이는 타격 거리 안에 있는 나라들에 경각심을 불러일으킨다. 그런 나라들 가운데는 미국과 미국의 여러 영토 및 역내에 있는 미국의 군사시설이 포함된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △lose sight of:잊어버리다, 안 보이다 △entirety:전체, 전부 △landscape:풍경

