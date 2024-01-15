[WT논평] To reengage with North Korea is advisable (1)

Concurrently, the U.S. has been working closely with South Korea and Japan on enhanced extended nuclear deterrence, with meetings of the nuclear consultative group to share real-time information on North Korea.



On Sept. 13, Mr. Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Far East. Previously, Mr. Putin disclosed to the media that Russia would help with North Korea’s efforts to launch a satellite. This past August, North Korea failed in its second attempt to put a satellite in orbit.



But on Nov. 21, possibly with the help of Russia, North Korea successfully placed its first reconnaissance satellite in orbit in defiance of international condemnation from the U.S. and others.



In return, North Korea reportedly recently delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its war in Ukraine while continuing to provide artillery shells and rockets to Russia in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.



Recent media reports of North Korea providing Hamas with the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade weapons for use against armored vehicles are of concern. Indeed, given North Korea’s long-term strategic relationship with Iran, Hamas, a proxy of Iran, may be benefiting from that relationship.



And on Jan. 1, Mr. Kim and Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged New Year’s messages, with both pledging to deepen ties in a “year of China-DPRK friendship.”



So, the axis of authoritarian states - Russia, China, Iran and North Korea - is alive and active, displaying to the world that they are aligned against all liberal democracies that are sickened by and opposed to Russia’s invasion of a sovereign Ukraine and Hamas’ horrific Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

북한을 다시 포용하는 것이 바람직하다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 미국은 북한에 관한 실시간 정보를 공유하기 위해서 핵협의그룹과 회의를 여는 한편 핵 억제 확장 강화 전략을 위해서 한국 및 일본과 동시에 긴밀히 협력해 왔다. 9월13일 김정은이 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴과 러시아의 극동에서 만났다. 앞서 푸틴은 러시아가 북한의 인공위성 발사 노력을 도울 것이라고 언론매체에 공개했다. 지난 8월에 북한은 인공위성을 궤도에 놓으려는 두 번째 시도에서 실패했다. 그러나 11월21일에 북한은 자국 최초의 정찰위성을 궤도에 위치시키는 데 성공했는데 러시아의 지원을 받았을 가능성이 있다. 이는 미국 및 여타 국가들의 국제적인 비난을 무시한 조치였다. 그 대가로 북한은 러시아가 우크라이나 전쟁에서 사용할, 컨테이너로 1000개 이상의 군사장비와 탄약을 전달한 것으로 알려진 가운데 대포포탄과 로켓탄을 러시아에 계속 공급했는데 이는 유엔 안전보장이사회의 일련의 결의안을 위반한 행위다. 장갑차 공격에 사용되는 F-7 로켓 추진 수류탄을 북한이 하마스에 제공했다는 최근 언론보도가 우려를 불러일으킨다. 사실 북한이 이란과 장기적인 전략적 관계를 유지하는 사실에 비추어볼 때 이란의 앞잡이인 하마스가 그 관계에서 이득을 볼 가능성이 있다. 그리고 1월1일에 김정은과 중국 지도자 시진핑이 신년 메시지를 교환하면서 양국이 “중국-북한 우호의 해”를 맞아 관계를 심화시키기로 약속했다. 따라서 러시아와 중국 및 이란과 북한으로 구성된 독재국가들의 축이 활발하게 존속하면서 그들이 모든 자유로운 민주주의 국가들에 대항하여 연합하고 있다는 사실을 세계에 드러내고 있다. 전 세계의 민주주의 국가들은 주권국가인 우크라이나를 러시아가 침공하고 하마스가 10월7일에 이스라엘을 테러 공격한 사실에 반대하며 넌더리를 내고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △concurrently:함께, 동시에 △in defiance of:무시하여 △be sickened:구역질이 나다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]