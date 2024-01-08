[WT논평] Military technology changed the course of history (1)

There are a few examples of advances in military technology that have changed the course of history. Among them were the machine gun (1884), the aircraft (1903) and the atomic bomb (1945), but no others were as significant.



Today, technological advances are usually not of historic significance but many can and often do change the balances of power regionally or globally.



For about a decade, Israel’s famous “Iron Dome” anti-missile system (later combined with its longer-range companion, “David’s Sling”) has been protecting Israel from rocket, missile and artillery attacks.



Each battery of Iron Dome’s system is comprised of radars and four launchers each of which can fire twenty “Tamir” missiles.



The two systems are reportedly at least 90% effective against those threats. Due to those systems’ effectiveness, Israelis are more secure.



The obvious problem with any anti-missile system is that it can be overwhelmed by a big enough barrage. The more rockets and missiles launched, the greater their capacity to overwhelm the limited number of defensive missiles that can be fired to intercept them.



The not-so-obvious problem with Iron Dome is that each Tamir missile costs about $50,000. The cost of a typical intercept is $100,000 or $150,000. Israel is a relatively wealthy nation, but those costs are not sustainable because of other demands ― social welfare programs among them ― on its budget.



What may be a solution to both problems has now been unveiled. Israel’s cheap shot ― from its new “Iron Beam” laser system ― will cost about $2 for each interception. Israel announced the development of the system in early June. It is expected to be deployed next year.

군사기술이 역사의 진로를 바꿨다 (1) 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 역사의 진로를 바꾼 군사 기술 발전의 몇 가지 사례가 존재한다. 그 가운데는 기관총(1884), 항공기(1903), 원자탄(1945)이 있으나 다른 사례는 그만큼 중요하지 않았다. 오늘날 기술 발전은 일반적으로 역사적 중요성을 띠지 않으나 다수는 종종 지역적 혹은 세계적 세력 균형을 변화시킬 수 있다. 대략 10년 동안 이스라엘의 유명한 “아이언 돔” 미사일 방어체제가(나중에는 사거리가 더 긴 동반 체제인 “다윗의 투석기”와 결합하여) 이스라엘을 로켓, 미사일, 대포의 공격으로부터 보호했다. 아이언 돔 체제의 개별 포대는 레이더와 각기 20기의 “타미르” 미사일을 발사할 수 있는 4대의 발사대로 구성된다. 이 두 체제는 그러한 위협에 대해 최소한 90%의 효과를 발휘하는 것으로 알려졌다. 그러한 체제의 효과 덕분에 이스라엘 사람들은 더욱 안전하다. 미사일 방어체제의 명백한 문제는 이 체제가 충분히 규모가 큰 집중포화에 압도당할 수 있다는 점이다. 발사되는 로켓과 미사일의 수량이 많을수록 이를 요격하기 위해 발사될 수 있는 한정된 수의 방어 미사일을 압도하는 역량이 커진다. 아이언 돔의 그렇게 명백하지 않은 문제는 타미르 미사일 1개의 값이 대략 5만달러라는 사실이다. 전형적인 한 차례 요격 비용은 10만달러 혹은 15만달러다. 이스라엘은 비교적 부유한 나라이지만 국가예산에는 사회복지 계획 등 다른 요구 사항들이 포함되기 때문에 그런 비용은 지속이 불가능하다. 아마도 이 두 가지 문제에 대한 해결책이 지금 공개되었다. 이스라엘의 새로운 “아이언 빔” 레이저 체제의 값이 싼 광선 발사는 한 차례 요격 비용이 대략 2달러이다. 이스라엘은 이 체제의 개발을 6월 초에 발표했다. 다음 해에 실전 배치될 것으로 예상된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △significant: 중요한 △sling: 투석기 △battery: 포대 △barrage: 일제사격 △not-so-obvious: 그렇게 확실하지 않은 △shot: 포탄, 발사

