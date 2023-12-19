[WT논평] Russia is no longer a economic giant (3)

The Biden-Kerry energy policy comes down to the fact that an American construction worker who must drive his truck a considerable distance each day is being forced to finance Mr. Putin’s war against the Ukrainian people through higher fuel prices.



Until the Glorious Revolution of 1688, Britain was a relatively poor country, but then it opened itself to the world and established and defended the rule of law. Investors and entrepreneurs of the world took notice and flocked not only to the mother country of England but also to its colonies, where English law, customs, and financial systems took hold.



By the mid-1800s, the little island of Britain had become the dominant nation of the world. But within half a century, one of its spinoffs, the United States, had a far larger gross domestic product and per-capita income.



The Glorious Revolution reduced the power of the king and central government by giving more citizens a say through a real Parliament. A couple of decades later, Peter the Great decided to continue turning Russia into a great power through an authoritarian top-down model.



This model has been used by communist and communist leaders in the 300 years since Peter the Great and failed in each case.



The American Founders made the people, rather than rulers, supreme by using a decentralized, bottom-up governance model.



In 1800, Russia (including much of Ukraine) had a population seven times that of the U.S. Now, the U.S. has a growing population that is almost double that of Russia and Ukraine combined and an average income about five times as high.



Russia is no longer a population or economic giant among nations, and each year, its relative importance diminishes.

러시아는 더 이상 경제 대국이 아니다(3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 바이든·케리 에너지 정책은, 매일 자기 트럭을 상당한 거리 운전해야 하는 미국 건설 노동자가 더 높은 연료 가격을 통해서 푸틴이 우크라이나 국민을 상대로 벌이는 전쟁에 강제로 자금을 대고 있는 사실에 봉착한다. 1688년 명예혁명 때까지 영국은 비교적 가난한 나라였으나 그 후 영국은 세계에 문호를 개방하고 법의 통치를 확립하여 이를 지켰다. 세계의 투자자들과 기업가들이 이런 영국에 주목하여 모국인 영국뿐만 아니라 영국의 법률과 풍속 및 금융 체제가 장악한 여러 식민지에도 몰려들었다. 1800년대 중반에 이르러 작은 섬나라인 영국은 세계를 지배하는 국가가 되었다. 그러나 반세기도 안 돼서 영국의 파생물 가운데 하나인 미국의 국내총생산과 1인당 소득이 훨씬 더 커졌다. 명예혁명은 진정한 의회를 통해서 시민들에게 더 많은 발언권을 줌으로써 왕과 중앙정부의 권력을 줄였다. 몇십 년 후 표트르 대제가 독재적인 상명하복식 모델을 통해 러시아를 강대국으로 변모시키는 정책을 계속하기로 결정했다. 이 모델은 표트르 대제 이후 300년 동안 공산주의자와 공산주의 지도자들이 사용하여 매 사례마다 실패했다. 미국의 건국자들은 지방분권화와 하의상달식 통치 모델을 사용함으로써 통치자들이 아닌 국민들을 최고 주권자로 만들었다. 1800년에 우크라이나의 대부분을 포함한 러시아의 인구는 미국의 7배에 달했다. 지금 증가하고 있는 미국 인구는 러시아와 우크라이나를 합친 것의 거의 2배이며 평균소득은 5배나 높다. 러시아는 인구나 경제적으로 이제 더 이상 강대국의 반열에 들지 못하며 국가의 상대적인 중요성이 해마다 줄어들고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]