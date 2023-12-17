[WT논평] Russia is no longer a economic giant (1)

Demographers and economists have long known that one indication of the economic and social health of a country or region is whether the population is growing or declining.



Russia has been slowly losing population since 1994, but the rate of loss has been accelerating for the last couple of years, in part due to the war in Ukraine.



The situation in Ukraine, however, is much worse. It is now estimated that perhaps 10% of Ukraine’s population has left in the last two years alone, on top of steady population loss since 1992.



Many military-age men in both countries have fled in order to avoid being drafted into the war. Ukraine was already at the bottom of the Eastern and Central European income scale, so the war merely provided one more nudge for those who were already considering leaving.



Ukraine has been reluctant to mobilize a sufficient number of military-age men who are capable of serving, and the situation will only get worse.



NATO members and other countries may well continue to give aid in the form of weapons and other materiel support to Ukraine, but there is virtually no appetite among them to put boots on the ground.



Ukraine can continue to play defense with a smaller number of troops than the Russians, but it becomes more unlikely that they can wage a major offensive operation, particularly with the West rationing and delaying weapons delivery and aid, which is encouraging Russia to continue its aggression.



The Russians have increasingly militarized their economy, including switching factories that were producing civilian goods to military production.

러시아는 더 이상 경제 대국이 아니다(1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 인구학자들과 경제학자들은 한 나라 혹은 한 지역의 경제 및 사회 건강의 한 가지 지표는 인구가 증가하고 있는가 아니면 줄어들고 있는가의 여부라는 사실을 오래전부터 알고 있었다. 러시아는 1994년 이후 인구를 천천히 상실해 왔지만 상실의 비율이 지난 몇 해 동안 가속화되었다. 그 부분적 이유는 우크라이나 전쟁이다. 그러나 우크라이나의 상황은 훨씬 더 나쁘다. 1992년 이후 지속된 인구 상실 위에다 지난 2년 동안에만 아마도 지금 10%로 추산되는 우크라이나의 인구가 이 나라를 떠났다. 두 나라에서 다수의 군대 연령 남자들이 전쟁에 징집되는 것을 피하기 위해서 도망을 쳤다. 소득 수준 면에서 우크라이나는 동부와 중부 유럽의 바닥에 이미 떨어져 있으며, 따라서 이미 떠날 것을 고려하고 있던 사람들에게 이번 전쟁은 단지 또 하나의 자극을 제공했을 뿐이다. 우크라이나는 군복무가 가능한 군대 연령 남자들의 충분한 수를 동원하기를 망설여 왔고 상황은 단지 더 나빠질 것이다. 나토 회원국들과 다른 나라들은 무기와 다른 물자 지원의 형태로 우크라이나에 계속 원조를 제공하겠지만 그들 가운데서 지상군을 배치하겠다는 욕망을 가진 나라는 사실상 없다. 우크라이나는 이번 전쟁에서 러시아보다 적은 수의 병력으로 방어작전을 계속할 수는 있으나 우크라이나가 러시아 군을 상대로 대규모 공격작전을 벌일 수 있는 가능성은 더욱 줄어들고 있다. 서방이 배급 주듯 하는 무기와 원조 제공을 지연시키는 상황에서는 특히 그렇다. 이는 침공을 계속하도록 러시아를 고무한다. 러시아는 자기네 경제를 점점 더 군수산업으로 전환했다. 그 가운데는 여러 가지 민수용 상품을 생산하는 공장들을 군사용 제품 생산으로 전환시킨 것이 포함된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

