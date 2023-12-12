[WT논평] Americans are likely turning down the updated vax

Even though the updated COVID-19 vaccines are “safe, effective,” according to assurances of public-health officialdom, Americans aren’t buying it.



“CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect against the potentially serious outcomes of COVID-19 illness this fall and winter,” reads a recent advisory from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The government agency reported that as of Nov. 17, a vanishingly small 5.4% of Americans had received the recently released 2023-24 COVID-19 jab. Even the vulnerable 65-plus cohort only logged a 31.7% vaccination rate. By contrast, 35.1% of the population has accepted inoculation for the seasonal flu.



Americans are likely turning down the updated vax because the claim that the injections are “safe” remain unconvincing. More than 1 million health issues thought to be caused by the various brands have been reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) as of Oct. 27, including 21,541 deaths.



Moreover, questions have emerged as to whether the VAERS operation has been sufficiently staffed to manage the explosion of COVID-era adverse reports.



If the federal apparatus for logging vaccine-related health problems is indeed short-staffed, Americans might not be receiving the comprehensive accounting of vax safety.



As of July, 77.5% of Americans had at least one infection with the disease, reported the CDC, despite 81.4% of the population being double-vaxxed.



While the vaccines may have succeeded as remedies that mitigate the severity of disease, as infection preventatives, they have certainly failed.

미국인들이 최신 백신을 거부할 가능성이 있다 코로나19 백신이 ‘안전하고 효과적’이라는 공공보건 관료집단의 다짐에도 불구하고 미국인들이 그 다짐을 믿지 않고 있다. 미국 질병통제예방청에서 나온 최근의 주의보를 읽어보면 다음과 같다. “질병통제예방청은 생후 6개월 이상 된 모든 시민이 이번 가을과 겨울에 코로나19 병세의 잠재적 중증 결과로부터 자신을 보호하기 위해 최신의 코로나19 백신을 접종받을 것을 권고한다.” 이 정부기관은 최근 방출된 2023∼24년도 코로나19 예방주사를 맞은 미국인의 비율은 미미한 수준인 5.4%에 불과하다고 보고했다. 취약한 65세 이상 집단조차도 불과 31.7%의 백신 접종률을 기록했다. 그에 반해 인구의 35.1%가 계절 독감의 접종을 받았다. 예방주사가 “안전하다”는 주장이 여전히 설득력이 없기 때문에 미국인들이 최신 백신을 거부할 가능성이 있다. 질병통제예방청의 백신부작용보고체제에 10월27일까지 보고된 다양한 상표의 백신이 초래한 것으로 생각되는 보건 문제가 100만건 이상이다. 이뿐만 아니라, 코로나 시대의 폭발적으로 증가한 부작용 보고 처리를 위해 백신부작용보고체제 운영에 충분한 인원이 배치되었는지 여부에 관한 의문도 제기되었다. 만약 백신 관련 건강문제를 기록하는 이 연방기관의 직원이 실제로 부족할 경우 미국인들은 백신의 안전성에 관한 포괄적인 설명을 듣지 못할 가능성이 있다. 인구의 81.4%가 백신을 두 차례 맞았음에도 불구하고 7월까지 미국인의 77.5%가 이 질병에 적어도 한 차례 걸렸다고 질병통제예방청은 보고했다. 여러 가지 백신이 질병의 중증을 완화하는 치료약으로 성공했을 수 있으나 질병 감염의 예방약으로서는 실패한 것이 확실하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △inoculation:접종 △buy:믿다 △advisory:경보, 주의보 △vanishingly:사라지게, 없어지게 △jab:예방주사 △cohort:집단 △log:기록하다 △turn down:거절하다

