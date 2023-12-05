[WT논평] We are in another Cold War (2)

An updated version of Cold War deterrence strategy has been quietly gaining prominence in the Defense Department and elsewhere. There doesn’t seem to be the same allergy to deterrence, possibly because we’re thinking mainly in terms of nuclear deterrence.



Given China’s multipronged attack on liberal democracy and market economics, new Cold War deterrence thinking needs to be expanded to include information and economic deterrence.



So what do we have to show for the last 40 years of trying to engage China, hoping engagement would change it?



Through its superior influence tools, or “magic weapons” ― as New Zealand researcher Anne-Marie Brady highlighted ― the Chinese Communist Party has operated unopposed in free and open democratic societies.



Containment must begin with either getting reciprocal information access to China and its citizens or denying its political warfare entities access to our systems.



We did this well during the first Cold War ― we recognized and contained Soviet disinformation meant to weaken us. Yet today, we still allow TikTok unhindered access to American children and voters, even though we know it’s designed to create instability and undermine confidence in democracy.



At least some of the modern world’s insanity can be attributed to political disinformation operations meant to mislead and divide us. It’s time to contain them.



We have the surveillance systems and should have exposed the disinformation for what it was, undermining China’s credibility and legitimacy.

우리는 새로운 냉전 속에 있다 (2) 데이비드 R 스틸웰(전 미 국무차관보) 미국 국방부와 기타 기관에서 냉전 억지전략의 최신판이 조용히 모습을 뚜렷하게 드러내고 있다. 억지에 대한 동일한 알레르기 반응이 없는 듯이 보이는데, 이는 아마도 우리가 주로 핵 억지력이란 측면에서 생각하고 있기 때문일 것이다. 자유민주주의와 시장경제에 대한 중국의 여러 갈래 공격을 감안할 때 새로운 냉전 억지 사고는 정보와 경제 억지를 포함하도록 확장될 필요가 있다. 그렇다면 지난 40년 동안 포용정책이 중국을 변화시킬 것이라는 희망 아래 중국을 포용하려던 시도의 가시적인 결과는 무엇인가. 뉴질랜드의 연구자 앤마리 브래디가 강조한 바와 같이, 중국 공산당은 각종 자기네 우월한 영향력 행사 도구 혹은 ‘마법의 무기들’을 이용하여 자유롭고 개방된 민주적인 여러 사회에서 저항을 받지 않는 가운데 공작을 해왔다. 중국 및 중국 시민들에 대한 상응하는 정보 접근을 확보하든가, 아니면 중국의 정치전쟁 기관들이 우리의 각종 체제에 접근하는 것을 거부하는 조치를 통해서 견제를 개시해야 한다. 우리는 첫 번째 냉전 기간 동안 구소련을 상대로 이런 대응을 잘했다. 우리는 구소련의 허위정보가 우리를 약화시킨다는 것을 인식하여 견제했다. 그러나 오늘날 우리는 중국의 인기 앱인 틱톡이 여전히 방해받지 않고 미국 어린이들과 유권자들에게 접근하는 것을 허용하고 있다. 그것이 민주주의에 대한 확신을 약화시키고 불안정을 야기할 목적으로 고안되었다는 것을 우리가 알면서도 허용한다. 우리를 잘못된 길로 이끌고 분열시킬 의도를 지닌 정치적인 허위정보 공작은, 적어도 현대세계의 일부 정신병적인 무모한 행위를 하는 사람들에게 책임을 돌릴 수 있다. 이제 그들을 견제할 때가 되었다. 우리는 여러 가지 감시체제를 보유하고 있으며 허위정보의 정체를 폭로하여 중국의 신빙성과 정당성을 약화시켜야 한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

