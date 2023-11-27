[WT논평] The new “Axis of Evil” :Russia, China and Iran (2)

On that basis, we have to conclude that the new “Axis of Evil” has defined itself: Russia, China and Iran. They are on course to combine Russian and Chinese imperialism with Iran’s religious fanaticism to create an axis of evil far more dangerous than Mr. Bush’s original.



We can’t yet know how much farther this alliance will go, but the danger is terribly clear. Russian and probably Chinese support for Iran’s missile program will quickly enable Iran to dominate the Middle East and threaten both Europe and the U.S.



Those nations’ support for Iran’s nuclear weapons program will probably create a nuclear-armed Iran almost immediately with the ability to deliver those arms by missile.



In April 2022, Mr. Biden assured the Israelis that Iran would never be allowed to have nuclear weapons. But this past March, then-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told the House Defense Appropriations subcommittee that the United States “remains committed, as a matter of policy, that Iran will not have a fielded nuclear weapon.”



That was more than a quibble about our policy on a nuclear-armed Iran. There’s a massive difference between a policy denying Iran any nuclear weapons and a policy saying that they cannot deploy such weapons.



So what is Mr. Biden’s policy about a nuclear-armed Iran? His tiptoeing around Iran in his statements on the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel creates the impression that he is still committed to reviving the 2015 nuclear weapons agreement with Iran.



Mr. Biden has a choice. He could aim U.S. diplomacy and sanctions ― and military preparedness ― at the new axis of evil or let it drift into a nuclear-armed Iran.

새로운 “악의 축”: 러시아, 중국, 이란 (2) 제드 배빈(외교 칼럼니스트) 그런 기반 위에서 우리는 새로운 “악의 축”이 러시아, 중국, 이란이란 사실을 분명히 드러냈다고 결론짓지 않을 수 없다. 그 나라들은 러시아와 중국의 제국주의를 이란의 종교적 광신과 결합시켜 부시가 말한 원래의 악의 축보다 훨씬 더 위험한 악의 축을 만드는 진로를 가고 있다. 이 동맹이 얼마나 더 오래 지속될 것인지 우리는 아직 알 수 없으나 그들이 제기하는 위험은 너무도 명백하다. 러시아와 아마도 중국의 이란 미사일 계획 지원은, 이란이 중동을 지배하고 유럽 및 미국 양쪽을 위협하는 상황을 신속히 가능케 할 것이다. 그런 나라들의 이란 핵무기 계획 지원은, 아마도 그런 무기를 미사일로 운반할 수 있는 역량을 거의 즉각적으로 갖춘 핵무장한 이란을 탄생시킬 것이다. 2022년 4월 바이든 대통령은 이란이 핵무기를 보유하는 것을 결코 허용하지 않을 것이라고 이스라엘에 다짐했다. 그러나 지난 3월 당시 합참의장인 마크 밀리는 미국이 “이란의 실전 배치 핵무기 보유 불가를 정책의 문제로 계속 공약하고 있다”고 미 하원 예산결산위원회에서 말했다. 그것은 핵무장한 이란에 관한 우리의 정책에 대해 왈가왈부하는 것 이상이었다. 이란의 모든 핵무기 보유를 거부하는 정책과 이란이 그런 무기를 실전 배치할 수 없다고 말하는 정책 사이에는 엄청난 차이가 있다. 그렇다면 핵무장한 이란에 대한 바이든 대통령의 정책은 무엇인가. 10월7일 하마스의 이스라엘 공격에 대한 발언 가운데서 바이든이 이란에 관해 신중한 태도를 취한 사실은 그가 이란과 맺은 2015년의 핵무기 합의를 되살릴 마음을 여전히 갖고 있다는 인상을 풍긴다. 바이든 대통령은 한 가지 선택대안을 갖고 있다. 그는 미국의 외교 및 제재와 군사 준비태세를 새로운 악의 축을 향해 겨누거나 아니면 새 악의 축이 이란의 핵무장 상황으로 표류하도록 방치할 수 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △define:분명히 나타내다 △fanaticism:광신, 열광 △terribly:대단히, 너무 △as a matter of:문제로 △tiptoe around:신중히 행동하다

