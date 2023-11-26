[WT논평] The new “Axis of Evil”: Russia, China and Iran (1)

On Jan. 29, 2002, four months after the 9/11 attacks, President George W. Bush delivered his first State of the Union address. In that speech, he labeled Iran, Iraq and North Korea an “axis of evil, arming to threaten the peace of the world.”



The world has changed greatly, and the “axis of evil” evolved considerably since Mr. Bush delivered that speech. Iraq, now effectively an Iranian satrapy, is no longer a direct threat to world peace. North Korea was then and is now a Chinese dependent that can do little without China’s permission.



But Iran - with the probability it will soon have nuclear weapons and have the missile with which it can deliver them, as well as its control of terrorist groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah - is a much greater threat than it was in 2002.



China and Russia are now allying themselves with Iran and apparently pursuing a mutually aggressive path.



We need to think about their alignment with Iran in the context of their own “no limits alliance” that Russia and China declared in February 2022, weeks before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



China is and has been the principal purchaser of Iranian oil, reportedly buying 87% of Iranian oil exports in September. On Oct. 30, China proclaimed “comprehensive strategic partnership” with Iran.



China has clearly chosen to side with Iran in the Israel-Hamas war and will prove a valuable ally to the world’s principal state sponsor of terrorism. So will Russia.



On Oct. 26, delegations from Hamas and Iran visited Moscow to confer with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. The Russian meetings were reportedly focused on greater cooperation with Iran’s missile program.

새로운 “악의 축”: 러시아, 중국, 이란 (1) 제드 배빈(외교 칼럼니스트) 9·11 테러 공격 4개월 뒤인 2002년 1월29일 조지 W 부시 대통령은 그의 첫 번째 상하원 합동연설을 했다. 그 연설에서 부시는 이란, 이라크, 북한에 “세계 평화를 위협하기 위해 무장한 악의 축”이란 꼬리표를 붙였다. 세계는 크게 변화했고 이 “악의 축”은 부시가 연설한 이후 상당히 진화했다. 지금은 사실상 이란의 속국인 이라크는 세계 평화에 더 이상 직접적인 위협이 아니다. 북한은 그때나 지금이나 중국에 의존하여 중국의 허락 없이는 할 수 있는 것이 별로 없다. 그러나 오래지 않아 핵무기와 핵무기를 운반할 수 있는 미사일을 보유하게 될 가능성이 있을 뿐 아니라 하마스와 헤즈볼라 같은 테러 단체들을 지배하고 있는 이란은 2002년보다 훨씬 큰 위협이다. 중국과 러시아는 지금 이란과 동맹을 유지하고 공동으로 침략적인 길을 추구하는 것으로 보인다. 우리는 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 몇 주 전인 2022년 2월에 러시아와 중국이 선언했던 두 나라의 “무제한 동맹관계”라는 맥락 속에서 그들과 이란의 동맹관계를 생각해볼 필요가 있다. 중국은 과거나 현재 이란 석유의 으뜸 구매자이며 9월에 이란이 수출한 석유의 87%를 산 것으로 알려졌다. 10월30일 중국은 이란과의 “포괄적인 전략적 동반관계”를 선언했다. 중국은 이스라엘과 하마스의 전쟁에서 이란 편을 들기로 분명하게 선택했으며 세계의 으뜸 테러 후원국에 소중한 동맹국이란 사실을 증명할 것이다. 러시아도 그럴 것이다. 10월26일 하마스와 이란 대표단들이 러시아 외무차관 미하일 갈루진과 협의하기 위해 모스크바를 방문했다. 이번 러시아 회담은 이란의 미사일 계획을 위해 협력을 강화하는 데 초점이 맞추어진 것으로 알려졌다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

