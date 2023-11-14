[WT논평] The lessons of the Arab Spring (3)

A U.N.-supported plan to rebuild Gaza without an Israeli occupation force, which would free the IDF to focus on other missions, would help drive a wedge between the irreconcilable Hamas terrorists and the Palestinians who deserve better.



Planning and public messaging for post-Hamas Gaza should proceed in tandem with the IDF’s ground offensive.



Second, following up on recent F-16 strikes against Iran-linked weapons and ammunition bases in eastern Syria, the U.S. must escalate its response to the recent spike in attacks from Iranian proxy militants on our forces in Syria and Iraq.



A nuclear threshold state allied with Russia and China, Iran will continue to play regional arsonist as long as we allow it. The U.S. needs to reestablish dominance over Tehran by taking the fight more forcefully to its proxies.



Third, the Biden administration should recognize Iran’s despotic mullahs have to deal with reformists in their own country. Iranians have a long history of protesting their country’s authoritarian rule, the latest example of which occurred after the September 2022 death of Masha Amini in the custody of the country’s morality police, after she rejected Iran’s hijab mandate for women.



With their economy sputtering, many Iranians are opposed to spilling their country’s treasure to support proxy terrorists such as Hamas and Hezbollah, not to mention the Shiite militias in Iraq and Yemen’s Houthis.



Iran is especially vulnerable to an information campaign directed against its miserable record on human rights at home and its barbaric warmongering overseas - if only the Biden administration would launch it.

아랍의 봄의 교훈 (3) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 이스라엘 점령군 없이 가자를 재건하는, 유엔이 지지한 계획이 타협 불가능한 하마스 테러집단과 더 나은 대접을 받을 자격이 있는 팔레스타인 주민들 사이에 쐐기를 박는 데 도움이 될 것이다. 이런 계획은 이스라엘 방위군을 자유롭게 만들어 다른 여러 임무에 초점을 맞추게 될 것이다. 하마스 이후 시대 가자의 계획 수립과 공개적인 메시지 전달은 이스라엘 방위군의 지상 공격과 동시에 진행되어야 한다. 둘째 시리아 동부에 배치된 이란 관련 무기 및 탄약에 대한 F-16의 최근 공습에 뒤이어 미국은 시리아 및 이라크에 있는 우리의 병력에 대한 이란의 앞잡이 전투원들의 최근 공격 급증에 대한 대응을 강화해야 한다. 러시아 및 중국과 동맹을 결성한 가운데 핵무장 직전 단계에 있는 이란은 우리가 허용하는 한 역내의 방화범 노릇을 계속할 것이다. 미국은 이란의 앞잡이들에 대한 전투를 더욱 강화함으로써 테헤란에 대한 우위를 다시 확립할 필요가 있다. 셋째 바이든 행정부는 이란의 독재적인 이슬람 율법학자들이 자기네 나라의 개혁파 세력에 대처해야 한다는 점을 인식할 필요가 있다. 이란 국민들은 자기네 나라의 독재 통치에 저항한 오랜 역사가 있으며 가장 최근의 사례는 이란 여성들의 히잡 의무 착용을 거부한 뒤 이란의 도덕 경찰에 구금되어 있던 마샤 아미니가 2022년 9월 사망한 다음에 발생했다. 자국 경제가 난조를 보이는 가운데 많은 이란인들은, 이라크의 이슬람 시아파 민병대와 예멘의 후티 반군은 말할 것도 없고 하마스와 헤즈볼라 같은 앞잡이 테러집단들에게 자국의 재화를 쏟아붓는 데 반대한다. 이란은 자국의 참담한 국내 인권 실태와 해외의 야만적인 전쟁도발을 겨냥한 정보 전쟁에 특히 취약하다. 만약 바이든 행정부가 그것을 개시할 경우. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △irreconcilable:타협할 수 없는 △in tandem with:동시에, 나란히 △spike:급증 △arsonist:방화범 △mullah:이슬람 율법학자

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]