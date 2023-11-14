[WT논평] The lessons of the Arab Spring (2)

Hamas will use both improvised explosive devices and explosively formed projectiles, which Shia militants in Iraq with links to Iran used to great effect against the U.S. military.



While carrying out Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directive to “wipe Hamas off the face of the earth,” the Israel Defense Forces seek to spare the civilian population in Gaza and rescue hostages while avoiding fratricidal friendly fire.



But scorning the international law of war principle about distinguishing between enemy combatants and civilians, Hamas will deliberately use the civilian Palestinian population as pawns to transform Gaza into a bloody kill zone.



As the deadly blast at the Al-Ahil Baptist hospital in Gaza demonstrated, facts are in an uphill battle against the public narrative promulgated by Iranian, Hamas and Hezbollah spokesmen that Israel is deliberately targeting Palestinian civilians.



The war in Gaza has upended, for the time being, any hope for a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia. The U.S. should consider a three-pronged strategy to counter Iran based on lessons learned from the ill-fated U.S. 2003 invasion of Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.



First, the U.S. needs to bring the full force of its diplomatic engagement with Israel and the region to ensure there is a postwar reconstruction plan for Gaza, one that addresses ordinary Palestinians’ legitimate grievances about economic opportunity, statehood and governance. Failure to do so in Iraq resulted in a bloody Sunni insurgency and the birth of al Qaeda there.



The governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are enemies of the Muslim Brotherhood, of which Hamas is an offshoot.

아랍의 봄의 교훈 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 하마스는 사제 폭발 장치와 폭발하도록 제작된 발사 무기를 둘 다 사용할 것이며 이는 이란과 연계된 이라크의 이슬람 시아파 전투원들이 미군을 상대로 사용하여 큰 효과를 보았던 무기다. 이스라엘 방위군은 “지구상에서 하마스를 쓸어내라”는 베냐민 네타냐후 총리의 명령을 수행하는 가운데 가자의 민간인 사상자 발생을 피하고 인질들을 구조하며 아군끼리 살상하는 총격전의 회피를 모색하고 있다. 그러나 적군 전투원과 민간인의 구분에 관한 국제 전쟁 원칙에 따른 법규를 거부하는 하마스는 가자를 피비린내 나는 대량 살상의 교전 지역으로 변모시키기 위해서 팔레스타인 민간인들을 의도적으로 전당물처럼 이용할 것이다. 가자의 알아힐 병원에서 발생한 치명적인 폭발이 보여 주었듯이, 이스라엘이 고의로 팔레스타인 민간인들을 공격 표적으로 삼고 있다는 이란, 하마스, 헤즈볼라 대변인들이 공개적으로 퍼뜨리는 설명과 이에 맞선 실제 현실 간의 싸움은 매우 어렵다. 가자의 전쟁은 이스라엘과 사우디아라비아의 평화협상에 대한 모든 희망을 당분간 뒤집어엎었다. 미국은 불운했던 2003년 사담 후세인의 이라크를 침공한 데서 배운 교훈에 바탕을 둔 세 갈래의 대이란 전략을 고려해야 한다. 첫째, 미국은 가자의 전후 재건 계획이 존재하도록 보장하기 위해서 이스라엘 및 그 지역을 외교적으로 끌어안도록 총력을 기울일 필요가 있다. 재건 계획은 경제적인 기회와 국가의 지위 및 통치에 대한 팔레스타인 주민들의 정당한 불만을 해결한다. 이라크에서 그렇게 하는 데 실패함으로써 이슬람 수니파의 유혈 반란과 그곳에서 알카에다의 탄생을 초래했다. 사우디아라비아, 아랍에미리트(UAE), 이집트 정부는 모두 무슬림형제단의 적이다. 이 집단에서 하마스가 가지를 치고 나왔다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △improvise: 즉흥적으로 하다 △projectile: 발사무기 △spare:죽 음 등을 면하게 해 주다 △fratricidal: 형제자매를 죽이는, 골육상쟁의

