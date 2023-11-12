[WT논평] The lessons of the Arab Spring (1)

Back in 2010, the Arab Spring engulfed the Middle East, bringing with it levels of popular unrest not seen since the fall of the Ottoman Empire.



It all started with a Tunisian fruit vendor’s self-immolation, after which protests, fueled by social media, spread rapidly, often in the form of a “day of rage” after Friday prayers, just like the one the leaders of Hamas called for on Oct. 13.



Tunisia’s ruler at the time, Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, fled to Saudi Arabia. In the ensuing regional turmoil, Libyan strongman Moammar Gadhafi, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh were all deposed.



The Arab Spring reflected a mass dissatisfaction that continues today, particularly among unemployed youth tired of a dearth of economic opportunities, endemic corruption and unresponsive government.



The lessons of the period were not lost on Iran, which is exploiting Hamas’ war in Gaza to revive a social media-fueled information war to mobilize pro-Palestinian public opinion and weaken Saudi Arabia and other Sunni Arab states.



Iran’s strategic goals are to freeze the Abraham Accords normalizing Arab world ties with Israel, drive a wedge between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and undermine U.S. influence in the region.



Hamas deliberately flooded social media with barbaric images of its murders of innocent Israeli men, women and children. Hamas knows Israel has no other choice but to mount a retaliatory ground offensive in Gaza.



Hamas will continue to base its fighters in residential neighborhoods and use innocent civilians as shields, deploy snipers above ground while moving stealthily in underground tunnels.

아랍의 봄의 교훈 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 2010년에 아랍의 봄이 중동을 집어삼켜 오토만제국의 멸망 이후 보지 못했던 수준의 민중 소요를 초래했다. 그것은 모두 튀니지의 한 과일 행상이 자신을 희생한 행위에서 시작되었고 소셜미디어가 기름을 부어 급속히 확산되었는데 종종 금요일 기도 뒤의 “분노의 날” 형태를 띠었으며 이는 10월13일 하마스 지도자들이 촉구했던 것과 똑같은 것이었다. 당시 튀니지의 통치자는 진 엘아비딘 벤 알리였는데 그는 사우디아라비아로 도망쳤다. 뒤이은 그 지역의 혼란 속에서 리비아 독재자 무아마르 카다피와 이집트 대통령 호스니 무바라크 및 예멘 대통령 알리 압둘라 살레가 모두 권좌에서 축출되었다. 아랍의 봄은 오늘날에도 계속되고 있는 대중의 불만을 반영했다. 경제적 기회의 부족과 만연한 부패 및 반응 없는 정부에 지친 실업 청년들이 특히 불만이 많았다. 당시의 교훈을 이란은 이해하지 못했다. 이란은 지금 친팔레스타인 여론을 동원하고 사우디아라비아와 다른 이슬람 수니파 아랍 국가들을 약화시키기 위한, 미디어가 기름을 붓는 정보 전쟁을 되살리기 위해서 하마스가 가자에서 벌이고 있는 전쟁을 악용하고 있다. 이란의 전략적 목표는 아랍 세계와 이스라엘의 관계를 정상화하는 에이브러햄 협정을 동결시키고 이스라엘과 사우디아라비아 사이에 쐐기를 박으며 중동 내의 미국 영향력을 약화시키는 것이다. 하마스는 자기네가 무고한 이스라엘 남자들과 여자들 및 어린이들을 살해하는 야만적인 영상을 소셜미디어에 고의로 대거 퍼뜨렸다. 이스라엘이 가자의 지상 보복공격 강화 외에 선택지가 없다는 것을 하마스는 안다. 하마스는 계속 자기네 전투원들을 민간인 거주지역에 주둔시키고 무고한 민간인들을 인간방패로 이용하며 지상에 저격수들을 배치하는 한편 땅굴에서 은밀히 움직일 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

