[WT논평] Iran’s theocratic dictatorship (2)

Press China to minimize its support for Iran’s rogue regime. Washington should stress that unless Beijing encourages Tehran to compromise on its nuclear program and end its proxy attacks, Iran will likely continue along its current collision course with the U.S. and its allies.



That could undermine Chinese economic interests in the region and disrupt regional oil exports that Beijing depends on.



Enforce sanctions on China’s imports of Iranian oil. Washington should apply fresh sanctions targeting the shipping networks and Chinese companies that facilitate this oil trade. China’s economic future depends much more on stable economic relations with the United States than on its much smaller trade with Iran.



Work with allies to undercut Chinese support for Iran. The Biden administration should boost the costs and risks to Beijing of closer ties with Tehran, not only in terms of Sino-American relations but also in terms of China’s relations with other states threatened by Iran.



Chief among these are the Gulf Arab states and Israel. China currently has a much bigger economic and trade relationship with these countries than with Iran, and that imbalance is likely to grow further due to U.S. sanctions.



The bottom line is that the Biden administration should end its self-defeating policy of eagerly seeking to revive the flawed 2015 nuclear deal by relaxing pressure on Iran. Returning to a maximum pressure approach is far more promising.



Such a pivot on sanctions would not only improve the chances for a satisfactory outcome of nuclear negotiations with Iran, but would reduce Beijing’s economic incentives for building closer ties with Iran.

이란의 신정 독재정부(2) 제임스 필립스(헤리티지재단 중동문제연구원) 중국이 이란의 불량정권에 대한 지원을 최소화하도록 압박을 가하라. 테헤란이 자국의 핵 계획을 양보하고 앞잡이를 통한 공격을 종식시키도록 베이징이 권장하지 않을 경우 이란이 미국 및 동맹국들과 충돌하는 진로를 계속 달릴 가능성이 있다는 점을 워싱턴은 강조할 필요가 있다. 그런 상황은 역내에서 중국의 경제적 이익을 약화시키고 베이징이 의존하는 중동의 석유수출을 방해할 수 있다. 중국의 이란 석유 수입에 대한 제재를 시행하라. 워싱턴은 이 석유 거래를 가능하게 하는 중국 회사들과 선박 운수 유통망을 표적으로 삼는 제재를 새로 적용할 필요가 있다. 중국의 경제적 미래는 훨씬 규모가 작은 중국·이란 간 경제관계보다는 미국과의 안정적인 경제관계에 더 많이 의존한다. 중국의 이란 지원을 약화시키기 위해서 동맹국들과 협력하라. 바이든 행정부는 중·미 관계란 측면에서뿐만 아니라 이란의 위협을 받는 다른 국가들과 중국의 관계라는 측면에서도 베이징·테헤란 관계 강화에 따르는 대가와 위험부담을 키울 필요가 있다. 이런 나라들 가운데서 주요 국가는 걸프의 아랍 국가들과 이스라엘이다. 중국은 현재 이란보다는 이런 나라들과의 경제 및 무역 관계가 훨씬 크며 그런 불균형은 미국의 제재로 더 커질 가능성이 있다. 결론은, 바이든 행정부가 이란에 대한 압박을 늦춤으로써 결함 있는 2015년 핵 거래를 부활시키는 데 열을 올리는 자기 패배적인 정책을 끝내야 한다는 것이다. 최대 압박 접근법으로의 복귀가 훨씬 유망하다. 제재에 중점을 두는 그런 정책은 대이란 핵협상에서 만족스러운 결과를 낼 가능성을 높일 뿐만 아니라 베이징이 이란과의 관계를 강화하는 경제적 인센티브를 줄이게 될 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

