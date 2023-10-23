[WT논평] Islam will never make peace with infidels (1)

As you watch scenes of horror unfolding in Israel, understand that this tragedy has been long in the making. You could say that the latest offensive had its beginnings in 1979 when President Jimmy Carter helped to overthrow our longtime ally, the Shah of Iran, and install what became one of the world’s most murderous regimes.



There followed a quarter century of theocratic rule, the brutal repression of the Iranian people and Iran becoming the world’s chief state sponsor of terrorism.



In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin signed the Oslo Accord with terrorist chieftain Yasser Arafat, ceding control of most of the West Bank to the Palestinian Liberation Organization.



Arafat and his successor, Mahmoud Abbas, have waged a relentless low-level war against Israel, even paying pensions to the families of terrorists who murdered Jews.



Oslo was to be the first stage in a comprehensive peace process that never happened.



In 2000, Israel withdrew from southern Lebanon under the leadership of Prime Minister Ehud Barak. It went into Lebanon during the 1982 civil war, liberating most of the nation from Palestinian militants, until - under international pressure - all that was left was a security zone in the south to forestall future attacks.



Finally, that buffer zone was surrendered, leaving Hezbollah in de facto control of Lebanon and betraying Israel’s Christian allies in the South Lebanon Army. The rockets coming from Lebanon today are a result of yet another monumental strategic blunder.



Then there was the crowning catastrophe, Israel’s unilateral withdrawal from Gaza in 2000 under Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

이슬람은 불신자들과 결코 화해하지 않는다 (1) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 이스라엘에서 전개되고 있는 경악할 상황을 지켜보는 가운데 독자는 이번 비극이 만들어지는 데 오랜 시간이 걸렸다는 사실을 이해하게 된다. 최근 하마스 공격의 시작은 1979년 지미 카터 미국 대통령이 우리의 오랜 동맹이었던 이란의 팔레비 국왕을 전복시키고 세계의 가장 잔인무도한 정권들 가운데 하나가 된 정부가 수립되도록 도왔던 때였다. 그 뒤에 사반세기의 신정통치와 잔혹한 이란 국민 탄압이 뒤를 이었고 이란은 세계의 으뜸 테러 후원국가가 되었다. 1993년에 이스라엘 총리 이츠하크 라빈이 팔레스타인 우두머리 야세르 아라파트와 오슬로평화협정에 서명하여 요르단강 서안의 대부분 지역에 대한 통치권을 팔레스타인해방기구에 넘겨주었다. 아라파트와 그의 후계자 마무드 아바스는 이스라엘을 상대로 낮은 수준의 전쟁을 가차 없이 벌였고 심지어는 유대인들을 살해한 테러분자들의 가족들에게 연금까지 지불했다. 오슬로는 실현된 적이 결코 없는 포괄적 평화정착 과정의 첫 번째 단계였다. 2000년에 이스라엘은 에후두 바라크 총리의 지도 아래 남부 레바논에서 병력을 철수했다. 1982년 내전 기간 중 이스라엘군이 레바논에 진입하여 레바논의 대부분 지역을 팔레스타인 민병대로부터 해방시켰는데 이는 국제적인 압력을 받아 미래의 공격을 사전에 방지하는 목적을 가진 안보 지역만 레바논 남부에 남겨둘 때까지 계속되었다. 마침내 이 완충지대를 넘겨주어 헤즈볼라가 사실상 레바논을 통치하도록 방치함으로써 남부레바논군의 이스라엘 동맹 세력인 기독교 민병대를 배신했다. 이어 이스라엘이 2000년 아리엘 샤론 총리 통치 아래서 일방적인 가자 지역 철수를 했는데 이는 최악의 재앙이었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △in the making: 형성되고 있는 △chieftain: 족장 △forestall: 미연에 방지하다 △crowning: 최고의, 더없는

