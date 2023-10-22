[WT논평] Hamas and Hezbollah are proxies of Iran

Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad said that Iran had given its support to the Hamas terrorists. Iran reportedly funded and armed the terrorists and helped plan the attack.



Israel faces a grim, long and hard fight that may become a two-front war. The terrorist group Hezbollah has fired mortars into Israel from Lebanon. This could be the precursor of a huge escalation of the Hamas war.



That’s because Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah are wholly controlled proxies of the Iranian regime.



Some pundits and some Israelis are saying that Israel should wipe out Hamas for good. This idea gravely misunderstands the conflict, because there will always be Islamist terrorists whose objective is to wipe Israel off the map. If every Hamas member were killed, another group will rise in its place because this is, at its core, a religious war.



This not only a religious war but also a political one based on a fiction that has dominated Western thinking about the Middle East for decades. The Palestinians are a perpetual victim class and nothing is otherwise permitted to be said.



The Oct. 7 attack should disprove that fiction for good. The Palestinians are a protected class because Arab nations have found that they are a convenient political tool for them to maintain hostilities with Israel.



Hamas’ attack sought not only to kill Israelis but also to assert Palestinian relevance. As the Abraham Accords proved, the Palestinians are irrelevant to peace between Israel and the Arab states. All Hamas can accomplish is to delay the normalization of negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

하마스와 헤즈볼라는 이란의 앞잡이다 제드 배빈(칼럼니스트) 하마스 대변인 가지 하마드는 이란이 하마스 테러분자들에게 지원을 제공했다고 말했다. 이란은 이 테러분자들에게 자금과 무기를 제공하고 이번 공격의 계획을 도운 것으로 알려졌다. 이스라엘은 2개 전선의 전쟁이 될 가능성이 있는 암담하고 힘든 장기적인 전투에 직면하고 있다. 테러집단인 헤즈볼라가 레바논에서 이스라엘 안으로 박격포를 쏘았다. 이것은 하마스 전쟁의 거대한 확대의 전조가 될 수 있다. 하마스와 레바논에 근거지를 둔 헤즈볼라가 완전히 이란 정권의 통제를 받는 앞잡이들이기 때문에 그렇다. 일부 전문가들과 일부 이스라엘 사람들은 이스라엘이 하마스를 영원히 쓸어내야 한다고 말한다. 이런 발상은 이번 분쟁을 심각하게 오해하고 있다. 왜냐하면 이스라엘을 지도에서 지우는 것이 목표인 이슬람주의 테러분자들이 항상 존재할 것이기 때문이다. 만약 모든 하마스 조직원들이 살해될 경우 그 자리에 다른 집단이 등장할 것이다. 왜냐하면 이것의 핵심은 종교전쟁이기 때문이다. 이것은 종교전쟁일 뿐만 아니라 수십년 동안 중동에 관한 서방의 사고를 지배해 온 허구에 바탕을 둔 정치전쟁이기도 하다. 즉 팔레스타인 사람들은 항상 희생당하는 집단이고 달리 어떤 말도 허용되지 않는다. 10월7일의 공격은 그 허구가 틀렸다는 것을 영원히 입증해야 마땅하다. 팔레스타인 사람들은 보호받는 집단이다. 왜냐하면 아랍 국가들은 자기네가 이스라엘과 적대관계를 유지하기 위한 편리한 정치적인 도구가 팔레스타인 사람들이라는 것을 알았기 때문이다. 하마스의 공격은 단지 이스라엘 사람들을 살해하려는 시도에 그치는 것이 아니라 팔레스타인의 관련성을 주장하는 데도 목적이 있다. 에이브러햄 협정이 증명한 바와 같이 팔레스타인 사람들은 이스라엘과 아랍 국가들 사이의 평화와 무관하다. 하마스가 달성 가능한 것은, 사우디아라비아와 이스라엘 간의 협상 정상화를 지연시키는 것이 전부이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]